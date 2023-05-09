Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $26.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We delivered another strong quarter, with new all-time records achieved for revenue, earnings, and net effective spread," said President and CEO, Brad Nordholm. "Our results this quarter not only highlight the resiliency of our business model, our disciplined approach to asset liability management, and our successful efforts over the last few years to grow and diversify our revenue streams, but also the alignment of our team with our long-term strategic objectives and commitment to fulfilling our mission throughout changing market cycles."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Added $1.7 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $0.6 billion

of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of Net interest income grew 21% year-over-year to $79.1 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 33% from the prior-year period to a record $77.2 million

increased 33% from the prior-year period to a record Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.2 million , compared to $44.7 million in the same period last year

, compared to in the same period last year Record core earnings 1 of $38.9 million , or $3.56 per diluted common share, reflecting 51% growth year-over-year

of , or per diluted common share, reflecting 51% growth year-over-year 90-day delinquencies were 0.27% across the entire $26.5 billion portfolio as of March 31, 2023

portfolio as of Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.4 billion , exceeding statutory requirement by 65% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.7% as of March 31, 2023

, exceeding statutory requirement by 65% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.7% as of Closed the third structured securitization transaction involving approximately $300 million of agricultural mortgage loans

$ in thousands, except per

share amounts Quarter Ended Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Sequential

% Change YoY

% Change Net Change in Business Volume $562,036 $595,444 $628,947 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $79,058 $73,635 $65,538 7 % 21 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $77,173 $71,103 $57,839 9 % 33 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.69 $3.36 $4.10 10 % (10) % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.56 $3.16 $2.37 13 % 50 %



1 Non-GAAP Measure



Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2023 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2023 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed February 24, 2023 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including rapid inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, volatility from the recent commercial banking failures, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com .

* * * *

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As of

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 864,594

$ 861,002 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,788,254 and $4,769,426, respectively) 4,647,464

4,579,564 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032

45,032 Other investments 3,672

3,672 Total Investment Securities 4,696,168

4,628,268 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,565,328 and $8,019,495, respectively) 8,225,454

7,607,226 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 993,966

1,021,154 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 9,219,420

8,628,380 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 1,405

1,767 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,358,928

2,409,834 Total USDA Securities 2,360,333

2,411,601 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 8,915,656

9,008,979 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,468,357

1,211,576 Allowance for losses (15,673)

(15,089) Total loans, net of allowance 10,368,340

10,205,466 Financial derivatives, at fair value 25,099

37,409 Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,885 and $12,514, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 196,368

229,061 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 46,670

47,151 Deferred tax asset, net 7,961

18,004 Prepaid expenses and other assets 154,994

266,768 Total Assets $ 27,939,947

$ 27,333,110







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 24,837,391

$ 24,469,113 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,374,332

1,181,948 Financial derivatives, at fair value 166,963

175,326 Accrued interest payable (includes $6,170 and $8,081, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 141,938

117,887 Guarantee and commitment obligation 46,114

46,582 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 79,188

68,863 Reserve for losses 1,636

1,433 Total Liabilities 26,647,562

26,061,152 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,288,482 shares and 9,270,265

shares outstanding, respectively 9,289

9,270 Additional paid-in capital 130,004

128,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (59,862)

(50,843) Retained earnings 726,892

698,530 Total Equity 1,292,385

1,271,958 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,939,947

$ 27,333,110

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:





Investments and cash equivalents $ 59,703

$ 5,716 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 136,537

42,920 Loans 119,032

67,247 Total interest income 315,272

115,883 Total interest expense 236,214

50,345 Net interest income 79,058

65,538 Provision for losses (547)

(56) Net interest income after provision for losses 78,511

65,482 Non-interest income/(expense):





Guarantee and commitment fees 3,933

3,695 Gains on financial derivatives 399

16,988 Gains/(losses) on trading securities 25

(63) (Provision for)/release of reserve for losses (203)

110 Other income 1,201

675 Non-interest income 5,355

21,405 Operating expenses:





Compensation and employee benefits 15,351

13,298 General and administrative 7,527

7,278 Regulatory fees 835

812 Operating expenses 23,713

21,388 Income before income taxes 60,153

65,499 Income tax expense 13,118

14,046 Net income 47,035

51,453 Preferred stock dividends (6,791)

(6,791) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40,244

$ 44,662







Earnings per common share:





Basic earnings per common share $ 3.73

$ 4.15 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.69

$ 4.10

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 40,244

$ 36,627

$ 44,662 Less reconciling items:









Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 916

1,596

2,612 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (105)

(148)

5,687 Unrealized gains on trading assets 359

31

94 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 29

57

20 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 523

1,268

15,512 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (362)

(590)

(5,024) Sub-total 1,360

2,214

18,901 Core earnings $ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 25,761











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 77,173

$ 71,103

$ 57,839 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,654

4,677

4,557 Other(3) 1,067

390

514 Total revenues 82,894

76,170

62,910











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Provision for/(release of) losses 750

1,945

(54) REO operating expenses —

819

— Total credit related expense 750

2,764

(54)











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 15,351

12,105

13,298 General and administrative 7,527

8,055

7,278 Regulatory fees 835

832

812 Total operating expenses 23,713

20,992

21,388











Net earnings 58,431

52,414

41,576 Income tax expense(4) 12,756

11,210

9,024 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,791

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 25,761











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 3.60

$ 3.19

$ 2.39 Diluted $ 3.56

$ 3.16

$ 2.37





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 3.73

$ 3.39

$ 4.15 Less reconciling items:









Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.09

0.15

0.24 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

(0.01)

0.53 Unrealized gains on trading securities 0.03

0.01

0.01 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets

consolidated at fair value —

0.01

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.05

0.11

1.44 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.03)

(0.07)

(0.46) Sub-total 0.13

0.20

1.76 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 3.60

$ 3.19

$ 2.39











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,802

10,801

10,767

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 3.69

$ 3.36

$ 4.10 Less reconciling items:









Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.09

0.15

0.24 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

(0.01)

0.52 Unrealized gains on trading securities 0.03

0.01

0.01 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets

consolidated at fair value —

0.01

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.05

0.11

1.42 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.03)

(0.07)

(0.46) Sub-total 0.13

0.20

1.73 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 3.56

$ 3.16

$ 2.37











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,918

10,894

10,887

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 79,058

1.14 %

$ 73,635

1.08 %

$ 65,538

1.06 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,055)

0.02 %

(1,195)

0.02 %

(1,018)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (1,626)

(0.02) %

(2,122)

(0.03) %

(994)

(0.02) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (23)

— %

(53)

— %

(16)

— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial

derivatives 714

0.01 %

688

— %

356

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships 105

— %

150

— %

(6,027)

(0.10) % Net effective spread $ 77,173

1.15 %

$ 71,103

1.07 %

$ 57,839

0.97 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 33,511

$ 7,148

$ 5,540

$ 858

$ 32,544

$ (543)

$ —

$ —

$ 79,058 Less: reconciling

adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,046)

—

(33)

—

(806)

—

—

1,885

— Net effective spread 32,465

7,148

5,507

858

31,738

(543)

—

1,885

— Guarantee and

commitment fees 4,292

53

281

28

—

—

—

(721)

3,933 Other

income/(expense)(3) 1,067

—

—

—

—

—

—

558

1,625 Total revenues 37,824

7,201

5,788

886

31,738

(543)

—

1,722

84,616



































Release of/(provision

for) losses 128

(4,301)

3,484

138

—

4

—

—

(547)



































(Provision for)/release

of reserve for losses (577)

—

374

—

—

—

—

—

(203) Operating expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

(23,713)

—

(23,713) Total non-interest

expense (577)

—

374

—

—

—

(23,713)

—

(23,916) Core earnings before

income taxes 37,375

2,900

9,646

1,024

31,738

(539)

(23,713)

1,722 (4) 60,153 Income tax

(expense)/benefit (7,849)

(609)

(2,026)

(215)

(6,665)

113

4,495

(362)

(13,118) Core earnings before

preferred stock

dividends 29,526

2,291

7,620

809

25,073

(426)

(19,218)

1,360 (4) 47,035 Preferred stock

dividends —

—

—

—

—

—

(6,791)

—

(6,791) Segment core

earnings/(losses) $ 29,526

$ 2,291

$ 7,620

$ 809

$ 25,073

$ (426)

$ (26,009)

$ 1,360 (4) $ 40,244



































Total Assets $ 14,549,275

$ 1,515,976

$ 6,444,264

$ 286,824

$ —

$ 4,998,854

$ 144,754

$ —

$ 27,939,947 Total on- and off-

balance sheet program

assets at principal

balance $ 17,685,961

$ 1,599,982

$ 6,889,682

$ 308,493

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 26,484,118





(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 4,837,722

$ 5,150,750 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(Pass-Through)(1)

On-balance sheet

895,257

914,918 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(Structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

573,100

296,658 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

10,189

10,622 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,356,695

2,407,302 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,675,000

5,605,000 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,830,071

2,822,309 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

488,095

500,953 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

19,832

20,280 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 17,685,961

$ 17,728,792 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,172,864

$ 1,166,253 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

337,685

359,600 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

89,433

77,654 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,599,982

$ 1,603,507 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 19,285,943

$ 19,332,299 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 2,891,618

$ 2,801,696 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,515,385

3,044,156 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

481,581

512,592 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

1,098

1,169 Total Rural Utilities





$ 6,889,682

$ 6,359,613 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 286,486

$ 219,570 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

22,007

10,600 Total Renewable Energy





$ 308,493

$ 230,170 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 7,198,175

$ 6,589,783 Total





$ 26,484,118

$ 25,922,082





(1) A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































March 31, 2023(2) $ 32,465

0.97 %

$ 7,148

1.94 %

$ 5,507

0.36 %

$ 858

1.53 %

$ 31,738

0.47 %

$ (543)

(0.04) %

$ 77,173

1.15 % December 31, 2022 32,770

0.98 %

7,471

1.94 %

4,960

0.34 %

935

1.76 %

27,656

0.42 %

(2,689)

(0.19) %

71,103

1.07 % September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 % June 30, 2022 32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 % March 31, 2022 30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

— %

57,839

0.97 % December 31, 2021 28,998

0.99 %

6,321

1.84 %

2,521

0.19 %

356

1.53 %

15,979

0.28 %

158

0.01 %

54,333

0.94 % September 30, 2021 28,914

1.06 %

7,163

1.80 %

2,067

0.16 %

236

1.09 %

17,386

0.31 %

159

0.01 %

55,925

0.99 % June 30, 2021 29,163

1.06 %

6,676

1.65 %

1,759

0.14 %

378

1.80 %

18,449

0.33 %

126

0.01 %

56,551

1.01 % March 31, 2021 26,461

0.98 %

6,921

1.67 %

1,720

0.14 %

249

1.28 %

18,394

0.33 %

114

0.01 %

53,859

0.97 %





(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets. (2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

March

2023

December

2022

September

2022

June

2022

March

2022

December

2021

September

2021

June

2021

March

2021





(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 77,173

$ 71,103

$ 65,641

$ 60,946

$ 57,839

$ 54,333

$ 55,925

$ 56,551

$ 53,859 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,654

4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557

4,637

4,322

4,334

4,240 Gains on sale of mortgage loans —

—

—

—

—

6,539

—

—

— Other 1,067

390

473

307

514

241

687

301

451 Total revenues 82,894

76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910

65,750

60,934

61,186

58,550



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 750

1,945

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31) REO operating expenses —

819

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Losses on sale of REO —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Total credit related expense/(income) 750

2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 15,351

12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298

11,246

10,027

9,779

11,795 General and administrative 7,527

8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278

8,492

6,330

6,349

6,336 Regulatory fees 835

832

812

813

812

812

750

750

750 Total operating expenses 23,713

20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388

20,550

17,107

16,878

18,881



































Net earnings 58,431

52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576

46,628

43,572

45,291

39,700 Income tax expense 12,756

11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024

9,809

9,152

9,463

8,520 Preferred stock dividends 6,791

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,792

6,774

5,842

5,269 Core earnings $ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 30,027

$ 27,646

$ 29,986

$ 25,911



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes $ 916

$ 1,596

$ 6,441

$ 2,846

$ 2,612

$ (1,242)

$ (405)

$ (3,020)

$ 3,236 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities

due to fair value changes (105)

(148)

(624)

428

5,687

(2,079)

1,818

(5,866)

4,317 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading

assets 359

31

(757)

(285)

94

(76)

36

(61)

(14) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 29

57

24

(62)

20

71

23

20

16 Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives 523

1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512

(429)

(351)

109

1,165 Income tax effect related to reconciling

items (362)

(590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024)

789

(236)

1,852

(1,831) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 40,244

$ 36,627

$ 34,627

$ 35,063

$ 44,662

$ 27,061

$ 28,531

$ 23,020

$ 32,800

