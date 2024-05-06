Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

News provided by

Farmer Mac

May 06, 2024, 07:30 ET

 - Outstanding Business Volume of $28.8 Billion -

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Farmer Mac delivered another quarter of strong earnings resulting from our well-disciplined asset-liability management, development of new markets, and investments to modernize our infrastructure," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "With a strong capital position, a talented team, and a clear strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stockholders and accelerating rural opportunities for American agriculture and rural infrastructure."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Provided $1.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
  • Net interest income grew 9% year-over-year to $86.4 million
  • Net effective spread[1] increased 8% from the prior-year period to $83.0 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 17% year-over-year to $47.0 million
  • Core earnings1 of $43.4 million, or $3.96 per diluted common share, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year
  • Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 70% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.5% as of March 31, 2024
  • As of March 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 295 days of liquidity

$ in thousands, except per
share amounts

Quarter Ended

March 31,
2024

Dec. 31, 2023

March 31,
2023

Sequential %
Change

YOY % Change

Net Change in

Business Volume

$376,206

$819,013

$562,036

N/A

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$86,368

$82,169

$79,058

5 %

9 %

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$83,044

$84,551

$77,173

(2) %

8 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$4.28

$3.73

$3.69

15 %

16 %

Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$3.96

$4.10

$3.56

(3) %

11 %


1 Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Monday, May 6, 2024, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8785
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/  

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP.  Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)


As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                   745,105

$                   888,707

Investment securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,165,562 and $5,060,135, respectively)

5,007,787

4,918,931

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

53,756

53,756

Other investments

6,900

6,817

Total Investment Securities

5,068,443

4,979,504

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,811,302 and $5,825,433, respectively)

5,466,688

5,532,479

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

4,454,932

4,213,069

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

9,921,620

9,745,548

USDA Securities:


Trading, at fair value

1,066

1,241

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,333,027

2,354,171

Total USDA Securities

2,334,093

2,355,412

Loans:


Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

9,837,962

9,623,119

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

1,409,397

1,432,261

Allowance for losses

(14,288)

(16,031)

Total loans, net of allowance

11,233,071

11,039,349

Financial derivatives, at fair value

31,433

37,478

Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,963 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

245,202

287,128

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

48,130

49,832

Deferred tax asset, net


8,470

Prepaid expenses and other assets

145,094

132,954

Total Assets

$               29,772,191

$               29,524,382




Liabilities and Equity:


Liabilities:


Notes payable

$               26,509,011

$               26,336,542

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

1,325,289

1,351,069

Financial derivatives, at fair value

128,530

117,131

Accrued interest payable (includes $6,338 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

202,894

181,841

Guarantee and commitment obligation

45,866

47,563

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

74,821

76,662

Deferred tax liability, net

3,795

Reserve for losses

1,642

1,711

Total Liabilities

28,291,848

28,112,519

Commitments and Contingencies


Equity:


Preferred stock:


  Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

73,382

73,382

  Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659

96,659

  Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003

77,003

  Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160

116,160

  Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327

121,327

Common stock:


  Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031

1,031

  Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500

500

  Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,337,894 shares and 9,310,872 shares

  outstanding, respectively

9,338

9,311

Additional paid-in capital

133,576

132,919

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(4,118)

(40,145)

Retained earnings

855,485

823,716

Total Equity

1,480,343

1,411,863

Total Liabilities and Equity

$               29,772,191

$               29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:


Investments and cash equivalents

$                    84,924

$                    59,703

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

166,813

136,537

Loans

144,580

119,032

Total interest income

396,317

315,272

Total interest expense

309,949

236,214

Net interest income

86,368

79,058

Release of/(provision for) losses

1,801

(547)

Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses

88,169

78,511

Non-interest income/(expense):


Guarantee and commitment fees

3,917

3,933

Gains on financial derivatives

2,079

399

Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses

69

(203)

Other income

1,249

1,226

Non-interest income

7,314

5,355

Operating expenses:


Compensation and employee benefits

18,257

15,351

General and administrative

8,255

7,527

Regulatory fees

725

835

Operating expenses

27,237

23,713

Income before income taxes

68,246

60,153

Income tax expense

14,500

13,118

Net income

53,746

47,035

Preferred stock dividends

(6,791)

(6,791)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$                    46,955

$                    40,244




Earnings per common share:


Basic earnings per common share

$                        4.33

$                        3.73

Diluted earnings per common share

$                        4.28

$                        3.69

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated: 

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$                    46,955

$                    40,828

$                   40,244

Less reconciling items:




Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

1,683

(836)

916

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

3,002

(3,598)

(105)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets

(14)

(37)

359

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value

31

88

29

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(192)

(800)

523

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(947)

1,089

(362)

  Sub-total

3,563

(4,094)

1,360

Core earnings

$                    43,392

$                    44,922

$                   38,884






Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(1)

$                    83,044

$                    84,551

$                   77,173

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

4,982

4,865

4,654

Other(3)

1,077

767

1,067

  Total revenues

89,103

90,183

82,894






Credit related expense (GAAP):




(Release of)/provision for losses

(1,870)

(575)

750

  Total credit related expense

(1,870)

(575)

750






Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

18,257

15,523

15,351

General and administrative

8,255

8,916

7,527

Regulatory fees

725

725

835

  Total operating expenses

27,237

25,164

23,713






  Net earnings

63,736

65,594

58,431

Income tax expense(4)

13,553

13,881

12,756

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

6,791

6,791

6,791

  Core earnings

$                    43,392

$                    44,922

$                   38,884






Core earnings per share:




  Basic

$                        4.00

$                        4.14

$                       3.60

  Diluted

$                        3.96

$                        4.10

$                       3.56



(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.  See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.  See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$                       4.33

$                       3.77

$                       3.73

Less reconciling items:




Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

0.16

(0.08)

0.09

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.28

(0.33)

(0.01)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities



0.03

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.02)

(0.07)

0.05

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.09)

0.10

(0.03)

  Sub-total

0.33

(0.37)

0.13

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$                       4.00

$                       4.14

$                       3.60






Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,847

10,841

10,802












Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$                       4.28

$                       3.73

$                       3.69

Less reconciling items:




Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

0.15

(0.08)

0.09

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.28

(0.33)

(0.01)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities



0.03

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.02)

(0.07)

0.05

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.09)

0.10

(0.03)

  Sub-total

0.32

(0.37)

0.13

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$                       3.96

$                       4.10

$                       3.56






Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,969

10,952

10,918

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$   86,368

1.15 %

$   82,169

1.12 %

$   79,058

1.14 %

Net effects of consolidated trusts

(1,052)

0.02 %

(1,048)

0.02 %

(1,055)

0.02 %

Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives

(34)

— %

(846)

(0.01) %

(1,626)

(0.02) %

Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value

(27)

— %

(104)

— %

(23)

— %

Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial

derivatives

791

0.01 %

782

0.01 %

714

0.01 %

Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships

(3,002)

(0.04) %

3,598

0.05 %

105

— %

Net effective spread

$   83,044

1.14 %

$   84,551

1.19 %

$   77,173

1.15 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate




Farm &
Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural 

Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Reconciling

Adjustments

Consolidated
Net Income

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$      33,889

$      7,971

$      7,265

$      2,049

$    34,719

$          475

$         —

$             —

$       86,368

Less: reconciling

adjustments(1)(2)(3)

(1,046)


(33)


(2,245)



3,324

Net effective spread

32,843

7,971

7,232

2,049

32,474

475


3,324

Guarantee and

commitment fees

4,484

87

349

62




(1,065)

3,917

Other income/(expense)(3)

995

12




4

66

2,251

3,328

  Total revenues

38,322

8,070

7,581

2,111

32,474

479

66

4,510

93,613


















(Provision for)/release

of losses

(561)

378

3,017

(1,034)


1



1,801


















Release of reserve for

losses

64


5






69

Operating expenses







(27,237)


(27,237)

  Total non-interest

  expense

64


5




(27,237)


(27,168)

Core earnings before

income taxes

37,825

8,448

10,603

1,077

32,474

480

(27,171)

4,510

(4)

68,246

Income tax

(expense)/benefit

(7,943)

(1,774)

(2,227)

(226)

(6,819)

(101)

5,537

(947)

(14,500)

  Core earnings before

  preferred stock

  dividends 

29,882

6,674

8,376

851

25,655

379

(21,634)

3,563

(4)

53,746

Preferred stock

dividends







(6,791)


(6,791)

  Segment core

  earnings/(losses)

$      29,882

$      6,674

$      8,376

$        851

$    25,655

$          379

$ (28,425)

$        3,563

(4)

$       46,955


















Total Assets

$  15,240,436

$  1,637,460

$  7,003,165

$  578,709

$          —

$ 5,190,082

$ 122,339

$             —

$ 29,772,191

Total on- and off-

balance sheet program

assets at principal

balance

$  18,900,906

$  1,766,294

$  7,437,723

$  742,307

$          —

$            —

$         —

$             —

$ 28,847,230



(1)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.

(2)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. 

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.

(4)

Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume


On or Off

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023




(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:





Farm & Ranch:





  Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         5,247,543

$                       5,133,450

  Loans held in consolidated trusts:





  Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

  (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

857,156

870,912

  Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

  (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

552,241

561,349

IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

9,232

9,409

USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,354,894

2,368,872

AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,995,000

5,835,000

LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,884,375

2,999,943

Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

443,843

452,602

Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

556,622

577,264

Total Farm & Ranch


$                       18,900,906

$                     18,808,801

Corporate AgFinance:





  Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         1,258,506

$                       1,259,723

  AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

369,365

288,879

  Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

138,423

145,377

Total Corporate AgFinance


$                         1,766,294

$                       1,693,979

Total Agricultural Finance


$                       20,667,200

$                     20,502,780

Rural Infrastructure Finance:





Rural Utilities:





  Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         3,108,495

$                       3,094,477

  AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,879,293

3,898,468

  LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

449,935

487,778

Total Rural Utilities


$                         7,437,723

$                       7,480,723

Renewable Energy:





  Loans

On-balance sheet

$                            578,258

$                          440,286

  Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

164,049

47,235

Total Renewable Energy


$                            742,307

$                          487,521

Total Rural Infrastructure Finance


$                         8,180,030

$                       7,968,244

Total


$                       28,847,230

$                     28,471,024



(1)

A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.

(2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.

(3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties.

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:

Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury




Farm & Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective
Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:


























March 31, 2024(2)

$  32,843

0.95 %

$ 7,971

2.05 %

$ 7,232

0.42 %

$ 2,049

1.75 %

$  32,474

0.45 %

$    475

0.03 %

$  83,044

1.14 %

December 31, 2023

33,329

0.98 %

8,382

2.06 %

7,342

0.43 %

1,540

1.69 %

33,361

0.47 %

597

0.04 %

84,551

1.19 %

September 30, 2023

32,718

0.97 %

8,250

2.05 %

6,362

0.39 %

1,150

1.46 %

34,412

0.49 %

532

0.04 %

83,424

1.20 %

June 30, 2023

34,388

1.03 %

7,444

1.92 %

5,808

0.38 %

1,100

1.47 %

32,498

0.48 %

594

0.04 %

81,832

1.20 %

March 31, 2023

32,465

0.97 %

7,148

1.94 %

5,507

0.36 %

858

1.53 %

31,738

0.47 %

(543)

(0.04) %

77,173

1.15 %

December 31, 2022

32,770

0.98 %

7,471

1.94 %

4,960

0.34 %

935

1.76 %

27,656

0.42 %

(2,689)

(0.19) %

71,103

1.07 %

September 30, 2022

33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 %

June 30, 2022

32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 %

March 31, 2022

30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

— %

57,839

0.97 %



(1)

Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.

(2)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

March
2024

December
2023

September
2023

June
2023

March
2023

December
2022

September
2022

June
2022

March
2022

(in thousands)

Revenues:
















Net effective spread

$   83,044

$   84,551

$   83,424

$  81,832

$  77,173

$   71,103

$   65,641

$  60,946

$  57,839

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557

Other

1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390

473

307

514

  Total revenues

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910


















Credit related expense/(income):
















(Release of)/provision for losses

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945

450

(1,535)

(54)

REO operating expenses






819



  Total credit related expense/(income)

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)


















Operating expenses:
















Compensation and employee benefits

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298

General and administrative

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278

Regulatory fees

725

725

831

831

835

832

812

813

812

  Total operating expenses

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388


















  Net earnings

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576

Income tax expense

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024

Preferred stock dividends

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

  Core earnings

$   43,392

$   44,922

$   45,188

$  42,162

$  38,884

$   34,413

$   33,392

$  30,748

$  25,761


















Reconciling items:
















Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

$     1,683

$      (836)

$     2,921

$    2,141

$      916

$     1,596

$     6,441

$    2,846

$    2,612

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities

due to fair value changes

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624)

428

5,687

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading

assets

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31

(757)

(285)

94

Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair value

31

88

29

29

29

57

24

(62)

20

Net effects of terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives

(192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512

Income tax effect related to reconciling

items

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024)

Net income attributable to common

stockholders

$   46,955

$   40,828

$   51,345

$  40,421

$  40,244

$   36,627

$   34,627

$  35,063

$  44,662

SOURCE Farmer Mac

Also from this source

Farmer Mac to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Farmer Mac to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the...
Farmer Mac Closes $308.1 Million Securitization of Agricultural Mortgage-Backed Securities (AMBS)

Farmer Mac Closes $308.1 Million Securitization of Agricultural Mortgage-Backed Securities (AMBS)

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics