Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $34.8 Billion -

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Record outstanding business volume of $34.8 billion, reflecting 17% growth year-over-year

Provided $3.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 11% year-over-year to $101.4 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $51.8 million, or $4.75 per diluted share

Net effective spread 1 and core earnings 1 increased 13% year-over-year

and core earnings increased 13% year-over-year Total core capital of $1.7 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.0% as of March 31, 2026

"I'm very pleased to report that we delivered record results across the board in first quarter 2026, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in business volume, revenue, and core earnings, as we approached $35 billion in total outstanding business volume," said Brad Nordholm, Chief Executive Officer. "Growth was broad–based and supported by strong execution and sustained customer demand, while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards. The momentum coming out of 2025 has carried into 2026, reinforcing our confidence in the outlook and the durability of our business model as we execute on our mission and support rural America."

$ in millions, except per share amounts Quarter Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 QoQ % Change2 YoY % Change2 Net Change in Business Volume $1,494.5 $2,232.4 $232.3 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $101.4 $104.5 $90.9 (3) % 11 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $102.0 $101.4 $90.0 1 % 13 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.75 $3.71 $4.01 28 % 18 % Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.74 $3.66 $4.19 30 % 13 %

_________________ 1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure 2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above

"Our diversified business model, strong capital position, and disciplined risk management position allows us to provide vital liquidity to the agricultural and rural infrastructure sectors in all economic cycles," added Mr. Nordholm. "In the context of CEO succession and my anticipated retirement, I can say with confidence that Farmer Mac has never had a stronger executive team or business momentum. I am incredibly optimistic - and confident - about Farmer Mac's future."

First Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights

Net effective spread increased $12.0 million year-over-year, and $0.6 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to robust net volume growth

Operating efficiency ratio was below the long-term strategic target

Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth and portfolio credit migration concentrated in the Agricultural Finance line of business

Purchased $45.0 million of tax credits, resulting in a benefit of $4.2 million

Core earnings 3 increased $5.8 million year-over-year and $11.7 million quarter-over-quarter to $51.7 million

increased $5.8 million year-over-year and $11.7 million quarter-over-quarter to $51.7 million Core return on equity was 17% in the first quarter, reflecting strong profitability and efficient capital deployment

$ in billions Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 % of

Outstanding

Business

Volume Segment Business

Volume Net Effective

Spread YoY Volume

Growth Agricultural Finance 64 % Farm & Ranch $20.2 1.03 % 12 % Corporate AgFinance $2.1 2.05 % 9 % Infrastructure Finance 36 % Power & Utilities $8.0 0.35 % 11 % Renewable Energy $2.9 1.59 % 80 % Broadband Infrastructure $1.7 2.27 % 73 %

First Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights

Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $1.5 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments

Total Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $675.3 million, primarily due to net loan purchase volume growth of $383.9 million and net growth of $325.0 million in AgVantage securities

Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew by $101.8 million due to loan purchases and AgVantage securities activity with several counterparties

Strong business volume in Power & Utilities resulted in net growth of $115.0 million

Renewable Energy business volume increased $444.5 million due to strong deal flow and continued project finance momentum

Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $158 million, reflecting steady demand for rural telecommunication and data connectivity

_________________ 3Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330

Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2026 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In our view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Our disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on our financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of our core business.

Net Effective Spread

We use Net Effective Spread ("NES") to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

NES excludes the following:

Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantees all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.

Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.

NES includes the following:

Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For NES, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indices;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving GSEs, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As of

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $27,338 and $24,475, respectively) $ 773,935

$ 931,067 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $14,269,843 and $13,813,551, respectively) 13,971,122

13,580,285 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,230,583

3,954,223 Other investments 17,290

15,871 Total Investment Securities 18,218,995

17,550,379 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 14,860,528

13,877,051 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,391,027

2,482,010 Allowance for losses (39,920)

(37,785) Total loans, net of allowance 17,211,635

16,321,276 Financial derivatives, at fair value 15,481

44,875 Accrued interest receivable (includes $25,874 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 303,725

357,155 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 56,941

57,214 Deferred tax asset, net 5,133

173 Prepaid expenses and other assets 143,401

108,018 Total Assets $ 36,729,246

$ 35,370,157







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 32,236,308

$ 30,822,570 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 2,275,001

2,365,435 Financial derivatives, at fair value 46,490

21,618 Accrued interest payable (includes $13,012 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 254,798

233,714 Guarantee and commitment obligation 54,201

54,770 Other liabilities 145,427

153,101 Total Liabilities 35,012,225

33,651,208 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,844

96,844 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,317,502 shares and 9,325,556 shares outstanding, respectively 9,318

9,326 Additional paid-in capital 138,543

139,370 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (15,071)

13,382 Retained earnings 1,074,707

1,047,347 Total Equity 1,717,021

1,718,949 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 36,729,246

$ 35,370,157

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:





Investment securities and cash equivalents $ 203,409

$ 209,650 Loans 212,552

171,764 Total interest income 415,961

381,414 Total interest expense 314,565

290,475 Net interest income 101,396

90,939 Provision for losses (4,308)

(1,684) Net interest income after provision for losses 97,088

89,255 Non-interest income/(expense):





Guarantee and commitment fees 5,837

4,479 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 1,140

(2,636) Other income 752

1,537 Non-interest income 7,729

3,380 Operating expenses:





Compensation and employee benefits 21,257

17,752 General and administrative 11,262

10,758 Regulatory fees 863

1,000 Operating expenses 33,382

29,510 Income before income taxes 71,435

63,125 Income tax expense 12,312

13,474 Net income 59,123

49,651 Preferred stock dividends (7,291)

(5,666) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,832

$ 43,985







Earnings per common share:





Basic earnings per common share $ 4.78

$ 4.04 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.75

$ 4.01

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,832

$ 40,638

$ 43,985 Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (679)

447

(2,573) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 362

3,107

1,099 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 53

(66)

9 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value(1) 44

24

28 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 335

(2,699)

(1,070) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (24)

(171)

526 Sub-total 91

642

(1,981) Core earnings $ 51,741

$ 39,996

$ 45,966











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(2) $ 101,999

$ 101,389

$ 89,990 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 6,715

6,298

5,488 Other(4) 1,185

224

1,315 Total revenues 109,899

107,911

96,793











Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 4,308

15,986

1,684 Other credit related expense/(income) 889

1,267

(33) Total credit related expense/(income) 5,197

17,253

1,651











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 21,257

18,199

17,752 General and administrative 11,262

11,944

10,758 Regulatory fees 863

863

1,000 Total operating expenses 33,382

31,006

29,510











Net earnings 71,320

59,652

65,632 Income tax expense(5) 12,288

12,370

14,000 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 7,291

7,286

5,666 Core earnings $ 51,741

$ 39,996

$ 45,966











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.77

$ 3.68

$ 4.22 Diluted $ 4.74

$ 3.66

$ 4.19

(1) Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction. (2) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (3) Includes net interest income of $0.9 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees. (4) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (5) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.78

$ 3.73

$ 4.04 Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.06)

0.04

(0.23) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.03

0.29

0.10 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

(0.01)

— Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.03

(0.25)

(0.10) Income tax effect related to reconciling items —

(0.02)

0.05 Sub-total 0.01

0.05

(0.18) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.77

$ 3.68

$ 4.22











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,844

10,882

10,896

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.75

$ 3.71

$ 4.01 Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.06)

0.04

(0.23) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.03

0.29

0.10 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

(0.01)

— Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.03

(0.25)

(0.10) Income tax effect related to reconciling items —

(0.02)

0.05 Sub-total 0.01

0.05

(0.18) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.74

$ 3.66

$ 4.19











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,922

10,943

10,983

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 101,396

1.13 %

$ 104,521

1.23 %

$ 90,939

1.15 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (930)

0.02 %

(973)

0.02 %

(1,010)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives 969

0.01 %

156

— %

318

— % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (41)

— %

(22)

— %

(25)

— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 967

0.01 %

814

0.01 %

867

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (362)

(0.01) %

(3,107)

(0.04) %

(1,099)

(0.01) % Net effective spread $ 101,999

1.16 %

$ 101,389

1.22 %

$ 89,990

1.17 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 168,992

$ 25,169

$ 73,864

$ 16,124

$ 31,959

$ 19,203

$ 80,650

$ 415,961 Interest expense(1) (130,391)

(16,230)

(67,330)

(10,296)

(22,880)

12,112

(79,550)

(314,565) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (928)

—

(43)

—

—

1,332

242

603 Net effective spread 37,673

8,939

6,491

5,828

9,079

32,647

1,342

101,999 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,952

267

200

875

421

—

—

6,715 Other income/(expense) 875

—

—

(56)

—

—

—

819 (Provision for)/release of losses (2,859)

(2,020)

61

47

(56)

—

—

(4,827) Operating expenses(1) (8,165)

(2,480)

(1,097)

(1,705)

(1,890)

(2,422)

(824)

(18,583) Income tax (expense)/benefit (6,620)

(988)

(1,188)

(1,048)

(1,586)

(6,347)

(109)

(17,886) Segment core earnings $ 25,856

$ 3,718

$ 4,467

$ 3,941

$ 5,968

$ 23,878

$ 409

$ 68,237































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and trading securities



























$ 71 Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(14,759) Income tax effect related to reconciling items



























5,574 Net income



























$ 59,123































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet segment assets at principal balance $ 20,240,198

$ 2,052,309

$ 7,975,632

$ 1,690,148

$ 2,887,767

$ —

$ —

$ 34,846,054 Off-balance sheet assets under management



























(5,902,319) Unallocated assets



























7,785,511 Total assets on the consolidated balance sheets



























$ 36,729,246





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



As of March 31, 2026

As of December 31, 2025



(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:







Farm & Ranch:







Loans and other securities

$ 8,876,651

$ 8,492,788 AgVantage Securities

4,595,000

4,270,000 USDA Securities

2,483,234

2,443,432 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

3,916,888

3,977,136 Loans serviced for others

368,425

381,560 Total Farm & Ranch

$ 20,240,198

$ 19,564,916 Corporate AgFinance:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,502,771

$ 1,460,691 AgVantage Securities

280,677

190,977 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

268,861

298,868 Total Corporate AgFinance

$ 2,052,309

$ 1,950,536 Total Agricultural Finance

$ 22,292,507

$ 21,515,452 Infrastructure Finance:







Power & Utilities:







Loans and other securities

$ 3,708,434

$ 3,548,523 AgVantage Securities

3,926,387

3,967,154 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

340,811

344,945 Total Power & Utilities

$ 7,975,632

$ 7,860,622 Broadband Infrastructure:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,104,542

$ 1,009,890 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

585,606

522,316 Total Broadband Infrastructure

$ 1,690,148

$ 1,532,206 Renewable Energy:







Loans and other securities

$ 2,466,039

$ 2,202,668 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

421,728

240,621 Total Renewable Energy

$ 2,887,767

$ 2,443,289 Total Infrastructure Finance

$ 12,553,547

$ 11,836,117 Total

$ 34,846,054

$ 33,351,569

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power &

Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























March 31, 2026 $ 37,673

$ 8,939

$ 6,491

$ 5,828

$ 9,079

$ 32,647

$ 1,342

$ 101,999

1.03 %

2.05 %

0.35 %

2.27 %

1.59 %

0.37 %

0.07 %

1.16 % December 31, 2025 36,180

8,601

6,159

5,610

8,995

33,694

2,150

101,389

1.06 %

2.07 %

0.34 %

2.42 %

1.74 %

0.41 %

0.11 %

1.22 % September 30, 2025 34,840

9,047

5,910

4,379

7,730

34,777

1,086

97,769

1.04 %

2.16 %

0.34 %

2.30 %

1.75 %

0.43 %

0.05 %

1.20 % June 30, 2025 35,710

8,609

5,636

3,932

6,227

31,668

2,111

93,893

1.07 %

2.07 %

0.33 %

2.24 %

1.68 %

0.40 %

0.11 %

1.19 % March 31, 2025 33,885

8,640

5,329

3,566

5,112

31,604

1,854

89,990

1.01 %

2.09 %

0.32 %

2.27 %

1.55 %

0.41 %

0.10 %

1.17 % December 31, 2024 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

7,866

5,253

2,393

2,999

30,268

661

83,596

0.98 %

1.91 %

0.32 %

2.16 %

1.86 %

0.41 %

0.04 %

1.14 % March 31, 2024 32,843

7,971

4,890

2,342

2,049

32,474

475

83,044

0.95 %

2.05 %

0.30 %

2.08 %

1.75 %

0.45 %

0.03 %

1.14 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

March

2026

December

2025

September

2025

June

2025

March

2025

December

2024

September

2024

June

2024

March

2024

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 101,999

$ 101,389

$ 97,769

$ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,044 Guarantee and commitment fees 6,715

6,298

6,132

5,874

5,488

5,086

4,997

5,256

4,982 Other 1,185

224

1,185

742

1,315

(491)

1,133

386

1,077 Total revenues 109,899

107,911

105,086

100,509

96,793

92,123

91,526

89,238

89,103



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 4,308

15,986

7,477

7,713

1,684

3,773

3,428

6,179

(1,801) Other credit related expense/(income) 889

1,267

(44)

160

(33)

99

26

51

(69) Total credit related expense/(income) 5,197

17,253

7,433

7,873

1,651

3,872

3,454

6,230

(1,870)



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 21,257

18,199

17,743

17,631

17,752

15,641

15,237

14,840

18,257 General and administrative 11,262

11,944

11,052

10,859

10,758

12,452

8,625

8,904

8,255 Regulatory fees 863

863

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

725

725

725 Total operating expenses 33,382

31,006

29,795

29,490

29,510

29,093

24,587

24,469

27,237



































Net earnings 71,320

59,652

67,858

63,146

65,632

59,158

63,485

58,539

63,736 Income tax expense 12,288

12,370

11,933

10,114

14,000

9,938

12,681

11,970

13,553 Preferred stock dividends 7,291

7,286

6,303

5,667

5,666

5,666

5,897

6,792

6,791 Core earnings $ 51,741

$ 39,996

$ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 43,392



































Reconciling items:

































(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ (679)

$ 447

$ 882

$ (639)

$ (2,573)

$ 3,084

$ (1,064)

$ (359)

$ 1,683 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 362

3,107

(137)

2,709

1,099

5,737

205

2,604

3,002 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 53

(66)

(4)

(65)

9

(83)

99

(87)

(14) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 44

24

26

25

28

(39)

27

26

31 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 335

(2,699)

(1,934)

255

(1,070)

534

(503)

(1,505)

(192) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

—

—

—

—

(1,619)

—

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items (24)

(171)

245

(480)

526

(1,939)

260

(143)

(947) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,832

$ 40,638

$ 48,700

$ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 46,955

SOURCE Farmer Mac