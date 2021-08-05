Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Added $1.5 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $334.6 million ;

of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of ; Net interest income grew $6.8 million year-over-year to $55.1 million ;

year-over-year to ; Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, increased 22% from the prior-year period to $56.6 million and a high 1.01% of the overall portfolio, primarily due to portfolio growth and a continued shift in portfolio composition to higher spread loan purchase products;

and a high 1.01% of the overall portfolio, primarily due to portfolio growth and a continued shift in portfolio composition to higher spread loan purchase products; Net income attributable to common stockholders was $25.4 million , or $2.35 per diluted common share;

, or per diluted common share; Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, grew 14% from the prior-year period to $30.0 million , or $2.77 per diluted common share;

, or per diluted common share; Second quarter 2021 efficiency ratio of 26%;

Return on Equity improved to 18%, compared to 16% for the first quarter 2021;

Total allowance for credit losses reflected $1.0 million release driven by improving credit metrics and economic forecasts; and

release driven by improving credit metrics and economic forecasts; and Issued $125.0 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of 4.875% Series G non-cumulative preferred stock.

"Second quarter was another strong quarter for Farmer Mac," said President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm. "We generated record core earnings results, with an all-time high net effective spread. We maintained strong credit quality, saw continued volume demand and executed on critical initiatives that are consistent with our multi-year strategic plan. We expect the positive trends in the first half of the year to continue, as we build on the momentum we've established as we create greater value for our customers, communities, and shareholders over time. While the emergence of the Delta variant creates some level of near-term uncertainty, we are confident that our current infrastructure, strong capital position, and commitment to our customers will continue to support us, as it has over the last 17 months, in navigating the ongoing pandemic."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Business Volume

Our outstanding business volume was $22.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, a net increase of $0.3 billion from March 31, 2021 after taking into account all new business, maturities, and paydowns on existing assets. The net increase was primarily attributable to a net increase of $426.8 million in the Farm & Ranch line of business, partially offset by net decreases of $60.2 million in the USDA Guarantees line of business, $24.4 million in the Rural Utilities line of business, and $7.6 million in the Institutional Credit line of business.

The $426.8 million net increase in our Farm & Ranch line of business is due to a $394.8 million net increase in outstanding loan purchase volume and a $128.6 million net increase in loans underlying long-term standby purchase commitments ("LTSPCs"), which was partially offset by a net decrease of $96.5 million in loans held in consolidated trusts. Our net growth of 17.5% in the Farm & Ranch on-balance sheet portfolio over the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 is significantly higher than the 6.0% net growth of the overall agricultural mortgage loan market over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (based on our analysis of bank and Farm Credit System call report data).

The $7.6 million net decrease in the Institutional Credit line of business reflects $476.2 million of maturities, partially offset by $468.6 million in gross volume. This net decrease was due to a net volume decrease in our smaller fund counterparties, partially offset by a modest net increase among our three largest counterparties. The net growth from our large counterparties was driven by the purchase of four new AgVantage securities in the rural utilities industry with an aggregate purchase price of $375.0 million.

The $24.4 million net decrease in the Rural Utilities line of business was due to $63.5 million in paydowns in loans and LTSPCs, partially offset by $39.1 million in gross new loan volume. The net volume decrease is due to increased market competitiveness that has lowered spreads in this line of business.

The $60.2 million net decrease in the USDA Guarantees line of business reflected $160.6 million in paydowns, partially offset by $100.4 million in gross new volume. The net volume decrease is reflective of the low interest rate environment that has increased the competitiveness and lowered the spreads in this line of business.

Spreads

Net interest income for second quarter 2021 was $55.1 million, a $6.8 million increase compared to $48.3 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $4.3 million increase related to new business volume, a $1.8 million decrease in funding costs, and a $0.7 million increase in the fair value of derivatives designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships (designated financial derivatives). Net interest yield was 0.94% in second quarter 2021 compared to 0.87% in the prior-year period.

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, for second quarter 2021 was $56.6 million, a $10.1 million increase from $46.5 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily attributable to a $5.1 million decrease in non-GAAP funding costs, an increase of $4.3 million from new business volume, and a $0.7 million increase in cash collections on non-accrual loans. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 1.01% for second quarter 2021, as compared to 0.89% in second quarter 2020. The increase of 0.12% was primarily attributable to a decrease in non-GAAP funding costs and net volume growth.

Earnings

Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for second quarter 2021 were $25.4 million ($2.35 per diluted common share), compared to $31.7 million ($2.94 per diluted common share) in the prior-year period. The $6.2 million year-over-year decrease in net income attributable to common stockholders was due to a $7.6 million after-tax decrease in the fair value of undesignated financial derivatives due to fluctuations in long-term interest rates, a $2.2 million after-tax increase in operating expenses, and a $1.9 million increase in preferred stock dividends. These factors were partially offset by a $5.4 million after-tax increase in net interest income.

Farmer Mac enters into financial derivatives transactions to hedge interest rate risks inherent in its business and carries its financial derivatives at fair value in its consolidated financial statements. As these fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative impact on Farmer Mac's earnings, Farmer Mac uses non-GAAP core earnings as a useful alternative measure to understand the business.

Farmer Mac's non-GAAP core earnings for second quarter 2021 were $30.0 million ($2.77 per diluted common share), compared to $26.3 million ($2.45 per diluted common share) in second quarter 2020. The $3.6 million year-over-year increase in core earnings was primarily due to a $8.0 million after-tax increase in net effective spread. This increase was partially offset by a $2.2 million after-tax increase in operating expenses and a $1.9 million increase in preferred stock dividends.

Credit

As of June 30, 2021, the total allowance for losses was $16.6 million, which reflects a $1.0 million release from March 31, 2021. The release was primarily due to ratings upgrades and improving economic conditions, specifically, expectations for unemployment and agricultural commodity prices. Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, allowance for losses represented 0.07% of total outstanding business volume as of June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, Farmer Mac's 90-day delinquencies were $63.1 million (0.70% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio), compared to $72.3 million (0.84% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio) as of March 31, 2021. The decrease in 90-day delinquencies from first quarter was primarily driven by two commodity groups – permanent plantings and livestock. Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, 90-day delinquencies represented 0.28% of total outstanding business volume as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.33% as of March 31, 2021.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, Farmer Mac's core capital level was $1.2 billion, which was $482.6 million above the minimum capital level required by our statutory charter. This compares to $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2021, which was $348.1 million above the minimum capital requirement. The increase in capital in excess of the minimum capital level required was primarily due to the issuance of the Series G Preferred Stock and an increase in retained earnings. Farmer Mac's Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.3% as of June 30, 2021.

Preferred Stock

In May 2021, Farmer Mac issued 5.0 million shares of 4.875% non-cumulative perpetual Series G preferred stock, par value $25.00 per share. Farmer Mac incurred direct costs of $3.7 million related to the issuance of the Series G preferred stock. The dividend rate on the Series G preferred stock will remain at a non-cumulative, fixed rate of 4.875% per year, when, as, and if a dividend is declared by the Board of Directors of Farmer Mac, for so long as the Series G preferred stock remains outstanding. The Series G preferred stock has no maturity date, but Farmer Mac has the option to redeem the preferred stock on any dividend payment date on and after July 17, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2021, Farmer Mac's board of directors reinstated the share repurchase program on its previous terms (with a remaining authorization of up to $9.8 million in stock repurchases) and extended the expiration date of the program to March 2023. Farmer Mac did not repurchase any shares of its Class C non-voting common stock during the first half of 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2021 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 5, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 645-4404

Telephone (International): (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2021 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core earnings and core earnings per share principally differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected.

Core earnings and core earnings per share also differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, we have excluded from core earnings losses on retirement of preferred stock and the re-measurement of the deferred tax asset.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. Net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it excludes: (1) the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value that are amortized as adjustments to yield in interest income over the contractual or estimated remaining lives of the underlying assets; (2) interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties, which are presented on Farmer Mac's consolidated balance sheets as "Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost"; and (3) the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in a fair value hedge accounting relationship.

Net effective spread also principally differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes: (1) the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"); and (2) the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives. More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed February 25, 2021 with the SEC.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the duration, spread, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the business operations of agricultural and rural borrowers, the capital markets, and Farmer Mac's business operations;

the actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including government actions to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume, the possibility of future disruptions to economic recovery caused by any further outbreaks, regulatory measures or voluntary actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, and the duration and efficacy of any restrictions that may be imposed;

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural utilities indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions and geopolitics on agricultural mortgage or rural utilities lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effect of any changes in Farmer Mac's executive leadership; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com .

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 828,403



$ 1,033,941

Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,817,578 and $3,843,666, respectively) 3,832,232



3,853,692

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032



45,032

Other investments 403



—

Total Investment Securities 3,877,667



3,898,724

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,618,871 and $6,594,992, respectively) 6,877,405



6,947,701

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,040,757



1,175,792

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 7,918,162



8,123,493

USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 5,050



6,695

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,445,718



2,473,626

Total USDA Securities 2,450,768



2,480,321

Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 7,796,712



7,261,933

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,077,993



1,287,045

Allowance for losses (14,000)



(13,832)

Total loans, net of allowance 8,860,705



8,535,146

Financial derivatives, at fair value 16,224



17,468

Interest receivable (includes $11,197 and $16,401, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 161,282



186,429

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 37,261



37,113

Deferred tax asset, net 10,200



18,321

Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,573



24,545

Total Assets $ 24,181,245



$ 24,355,501









Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 21,706,254



$ 21,848,917

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,120,293



1,323,786

Financial derivatives, at fair value 24,347



29,892

Accrued interest payable (includes $10,126 and $14,370, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 82,060



92,738

Guarantee and commitment obligation 35,827



35,535

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 30,138



28,879

Reserve for losses 2,111



3,277

Total Liabilities 23,001,030



23,363,024

Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382



73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659



96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003



77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160



116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327



—

Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031



1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500



500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,234,311 shares and 9,205,897 shares outstanding, respectively 9,234



9,206

Additional paid-in capital 124,148



122,899

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 16,733



(13,923)

Retained earnings 544,038



509,560

Total Equity 1,180,215



992,477

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,181,245



$ 24,355,501



FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 4,457



$ 10,399



$ 9,986



$ 28,140

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 42,414



61,792



84,818



133,309

Loans 60,214



55,430



119,708



116,026

Total interest income 107,085



127,621



214,512



277,475

Total interest expense 51,956



79,273



106,132



187,815

Net interest income 55,129



48,348



108,380



89,660

Release of/(provision for) losses 761



(451)



(152)



(3,889)

Net interest income after provision for losses 55,890



47,897



108,228



85,771

Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 2,997



3,140



6,027



6,336

(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives (3,066)



6,523



1,227



(2,775)

(Losses)/gains on trading securities (62)



(21)



(75)



85

Gains on sale of real estate owned —



—



—



485

Release of reserve for losses 222



400



1,166



7

Other income 435



1,229



1,018



2,045

Non-interest income 526



11,271



9,363



6,183

Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 9,779



8,087



21,574



18,214

General and administrative 6,349



5,295



12,685



10,658

Regulatory fees 750



725



1,500



1,450

Operating expenses 16,878



14,107



35,759



30,322

Income before income taxes 39,538



45,061



81,832



61,632

Income tax expense 8,252



9,435



17,319



13,176

Net income 31,286



35,626



64,513



48,456

Preferred stock dividends (5,842)



(3,939)



(11,111)



(7,370)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 25,444



$ 31,687



$ 53,402



$ 41,086

















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 2.36



$ 2.95



$ 4.96



$ 3.83

Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.35



$ 2.94



$ 4.93



$ 3.81



Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 25,444



$ 27,958



$ 31,687

Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (3,721)



1,695



8,700

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (2,097)



(271)



(2,676)

Unrealized losses on trading assets (61)



(14)



(20)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 20



16



35

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 109



1,165



720

Income tax effect related to reconciling items 1,208



(544)



(1,419)

Sub-total (4,542)



2,047



5,340

Core earnings $ 29,986



$ 25,911



$ 26,347













Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 56,551



$ 53,859



$ 46,469

Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,334



4,240



4,943

Other(3) 301



451



1,048

Total revenues 61,186



58,550



52,460













Credit related expense (GAAP):









(Release of)/provision for losses (983)



(31)



51

Gains on sale of REO —



—



—

Total credit related expense (983)



(31)



51













Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 9,779



11,795



8,087

General and administrative 6,349



6,336



5,295

Regulatory fees 750



750



725

Total operating expenses 16,878



18,881



14,107













Net earnings 45,291



39,700



38,302

Income tax expense(4) 9,463



8,520



8,016

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 5,842



5,269



3,939

Core earnings $ 29,986



$ 25,911



$ 26,347













Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 2.79



$ 2.41



$ 2.46

Diluted 2.77



2.39



2.45







(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53,402



$ 41,086

Less reconciling items:





(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (2,026)



2,216

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (2,368)



(8,601)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (75)



86

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 36



38

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,274



(580)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items 664



1,437

Sub-total (2,495)



(5,404)

Core earnings $ 55,897



$ 46,490









Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 110,410



$ 90,632

Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 8,574



9,839

Other(3) 752



1,722

Total revenues 119,736



102,193









Credit related expense (GAAP):





(Release of)/provision for losses (1,014)



3,882

Gain on sale of REO —



(485)

Total credit related expense (1,014)



3,397









Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 21,574



18,214

General and administrative 12,685



10,658

Regulatory fees 1,500



1,450

Total operating expenses 35,759



30,322









Net earnings 84,991



68,474

Income tax expense(4) 17,983



14,614

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 11,111



7,370

Core earnings $ 55,897



$ 46,490









Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 5.20



$ 4.34

Diluted 5.16



4.31







(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 2.36



$ 2.60



$ 2.95



$ 4.96



$ 3.83

Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.35)



0.16



0.81



(0.19)



0.21

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.19)



(0.03)



(0.25)



(0.22)



(0.80)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)



—



—



(0.01)



0.01

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —



—



—



—



—

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.01



0.11



0.06



0.12



(0.06)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.11



(0.05)



(0.13)



0.06



0.13

Sub-total (0.43)



0.19



0.49



(0.24)



(0.51)

Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 2.79



$ 2.41



$ 2.46



$ 5.20



$ 4.34





















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,763



10,738



10,730



10,751



10,721



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 2.35



$ 2.58



$ 2.94



$ 4.93



$ 3.81

Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.34)



0.16



0.81



(0.18)



0.21

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.19)



(0.03)



(0.25)



(0.22)



(0.80)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)



—



—



(0.01)



0.01

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —



—



—



—



—

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.01



0.11



0.06



0.12



(0.05)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.11



(0.05)



(0.13)



0.06



0.13

Sub-total (0.42)



0.19



0.49



(0.23)



(0.50)

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 2.77



$ 2.39



$ 2.45



$ 5.16



$ 4.31





















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,838



10,819



10,776



10,829



10,779



The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 55,129



0.94 %

$ 53,251



0.91 %

$ 48,348



0.87 %

$ 108,380



0.93 %

$ 89,660



0.82 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,337)



0.02 %

(1,210)



0.03 %

(1,804)



0.02 %

(2,547)



0.02 %

(3,505)



0.03 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives 970



0.02 %

2,068



0.04 %

(2,413)



(0.05) %

3,038



0.03 %

(3,603)



(0.04) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (13)



— %

(8)



— %

(21)



— %

(20)



— %

(10)



— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 77



— %

103



— %

(22)



— %

180



— %

27



— % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships 1,725



0.03 %

(345)



(0.01) %

2,381



0.05 %

1,379



0.01 %

8,063



0.08 % Net effective spread $ 56,551



1.01 %

$ 53,859



0.97 %

$ 46,469



0.89 %

$ 110,410



0.99 %

$ 90,632



0.89 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Farm &

Ranch

USDA

Guarantees

Rural Utilities

Institutional

Credit

Corporate

Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 24,057



$ 6,089



$ 5,328



$ 16,894



$ 2,761



$ —



$ 55,129

Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (79)



893



1,287



(763)



84



(1,422)



—

Net effective spread 23,978



6,982



6,615



16,131



2,845



(1,422)





Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 3,839



173



317



5



—



(1,337)



2,997

Other income/(expense)(3) 309



120



—



—



(128)



(2,994)



(2,693)

Non-interest income/(loss) 4,148



293



317



5



(128)



(4,331)



304





























Release of/(provision for) loan losses 626



—



181



(49)



3



—



761





























Release of reserve for losses 172



—



50



—



—



—



222

Other non-interest expense (5,855)



(2,263)



(1,838)



(2,316)



(4,606)



—



(16,878)

Non-interest expense(4) (5,683)



(2,263)



(1,788)



(2,316)



(4,606)



—



(16,656)

Core earnings before income taxes 23,069



5,012



5,325



13,771



(1,886)



(5,753)

(5) 39,538

Income tax (expense)/benefit (4,844)



(1,053)



(1,118)



(2,892)



444



1,211



(8,252)

Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 18,225



3,959



4,207



10,879



(1,442)



(4,542)

(5) 31,286

Preferred stock dividends —



—



—



—



(5,842)



—



(5,842)

Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 18,225



$ 3,959



$ 4,207



$ 10,879



$ (7,284)



$ (4,542)

(5) $ 25,444





























Total assets at carrying value $ 6,716,880



$ 2,506,410



$ 2,272,425



$ 7,926,520



$ 4,759,010



$ —



$ 24,181,245

Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 9,056,152



$ 2,726,909



$ 2,780,027



$ 7,634,073



$ —



$ —



$ 22,197,161







(1) Excludes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Includes directly attributable costs and an allocation of indirectly attributable costs based on employee headcount. (5) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's four lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Lines of Business - Outstanding Business Volume

As of June 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020

(in thousands) Farm & Ranch:





Loans $ 5,523,212



$ 4,889,393

Loans held in trusts:





Beneficial interests owned by third party investors 1,077,993



1,287,045

LTSPCs 2,388,939



2,325,431

Guaranteed Securities 66,008



79,312

USDA Guarantees:





USDA Securities 2,427,501



2,452,964

Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities 299,408



333,754

Rural Utilities:





Loans 2,246,568



2,260,412

LTSPCs 533,459



556,425

Institutional Credit





AgVantage Securities 7,634,073



7,739,359

Total $ 22,197,161



$ 21,924,095



The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:



Net Effective Spread by Line of Business





Farm & Ranch

USDA Guarantees

Rural Utilities

Institutional Credit

Corporate

Net Effective Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:













































June 30, 2021(1) $ 23,978



1.82 %

$ 6,982



1.12 %

$ 6,615



1.18 %

$ 16,131



0.85 %

$ 2,845



0.24 %

$ 56,551



1.01 % March 31, 2021 21,454



1.74 %

6,367



1.02 %

6,674



1.19 %

16,673



0.87 %

2,691



0.22 %

53,859



0.97 % December 31, 2020 20,313



1.75 %

6,786



1.10 %

7,322



1.35 %

17,401



0.85 %

2,700



0.22 %

54,522



0.98 % September 30, 2020 18,025



1.67 %

5,865



0.97 %

6,939



1.32 %

18,601



0.87 %

2,372



0.23 %

51,802



0.96 % June 30, 2020 16,733



1.71 %

4,689



0.81 %

5,516



1.15 %

18,782



0.86 %

749



0.08 %

46,469



0.89 % March 31, 2020 14,938



1.64 %

4,625



0.81 %

4,920



1.14 %

17,702



0.84 %

1,978



0.21 %

44,163



0.89 % December 31, 2019 16,374



1.90 %

4,363



0.78 %

4,871



1.17 %

18,008



0.85 %

2,375



0.27 %

45,991



0.95 % September 30, 2019 13,181



1.66 %

4,314



0.79 %

4,502



1.16 %

17,807



0.84 %

2,657



0.30 %

42,461



0.90 % June 30, 2019 13,335



1.72 %

4,097



0.76 %

3,996



1.10 %

17,371



0.82 %

2,556



0.34 %

41,355



0.91 %





(1) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

June

2021

March

2021

December

2020

September

2020

June

2020

March

2020

December

2019

September

2019

June

2019

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 56,551



$ 53,859



$ 54,522



$ 51,802



$ 46,469



$ 44,163



$ 45,991



$ 42,461



$ 41,355

Guarantee and commitment fees 4,334



4,240



4,652



4,659



4,943



4,896



5,432



5,208



5,276

Other 301



451



512



453



1,048



674



100



389



777

Total revenues 61,186



58,550



59,686



56,914



52,460



49,733



51,523



48,058



47,408





































Credit related expense/(income):

































(Release of)/provision for losses (983)



(31)



2,973



1,200



51



3,831



2,851



623



420

REO operating expenses —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



64

Losses/(gains) on sale of REO —



—



22



—



—



(485)



—



—



—

Total credit related expense/(income) (983)



(31)



2,995



1,200



51



3,346



2,851



623



484





































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 9,779



11,795



9,497



8,791



8,087



10,127



6,732



7,654



6,770

General and administrative 6,349



6,336



6,274



5,044



5,295



5,363



5,773



5,253



4,689

Regulatory fees 750



750



750



725



725



725



725



688



687

Total operating expenses 16,878



18,881



16,521



14,560



14,107



16,215



13,230



13,595



12,146





































Net earnings 45,291



39,700



40,170



41,154



38,302



30,172



35,442



33,840



34,778

Income tax expense 9,463



8,520



8,470



8,297



8,016



6,598



7,526



7,018



7,351

Preferred stock dividends 5,842



5,269



5,269



5,166



3,939



3,431



3,432



3,427



3,785

Core earnings $ 29,986



$ 25,911



$ 26,431



$ 27,691



$ 26,347



$ 20,143



$ 24,484



$ 23,395



$ 23,642





































Reconciling items:

































(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (3,721)



1,695



(1,758)



(4,149)



8,700



(6,484)



4,469



(7,117)



10,485

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (2,097)



(271)



3,827



(5,245)



(2,676)



(5,925)



(220)



(4,535)



(1,438)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (61)



(14)



223



(258)



(20)



106



172



49



61

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 20



16



(77)



97



35



3



40



(7)



(139)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 109



1,165



1,583



233



720



(1,300)



1,339



232



(592)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —



—



—



(1,667)



—



—



—



—



(1,956)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items 1,208



(544)



(798)



1,957



(1,419)



2,856



(1,218)



2,389



(1,759)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 25,444



$ 27,958



$ 29,431



$ 18,659



$ 31,687



$ 9,399



$ 29,066



$ 14,406



$ 28,304



