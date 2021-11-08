Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $23.1 Billion -

Farmer Mac

Nov 08, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

  • Added $2.5 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $921.6 million
  • Net income of $24.3 million compared to $18.7 million in third quarter 2020
  • Core Earnings1 of $27.6 million compared to $27.7 million in the same period last year
  • On August 18, 2021, completed a strategic acquisition that expanded the internal loan servicing function and acquired the loan servicing rights for a sizeable portion of our Farm & Ranch loan and USDA Guaranteed Securities portfolios
  • On October 14, 2021, Farmer Mac closed a $302.7 million securitization of agricultural mortgage-backed securities

"We delivered another quarter of strong earnings and net effective spread, reflecting the consistency of our fundamental business model," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm.  "In addition, we executed two important transactions recently that are consistent with our multi-year strategic plan.  The expansion of our internal loan servicing represents yet another important step as part of our dual strategy of broadening our business opportunities while also deepening relationships with existing customers.  The newly structured, syndicated agricultural mortgage-backed securitization transaction, which we expect to build on in the future, exemplifies Farmer Mac's core mission to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities."

$ in thousands, except per share amounts

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Net Business Volume

$921,630

$(52,820)

$1,194,697

$871,346

Net Interest Income

$55,005

$44,661

$163,385

$134,321

Net Effective Spread1

$55,925

$51,802

$166,335

$142,434

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$2.24

$1.73

$7.17

$5.54

Core Earnings (per diluted share)1

$2.55

$2.57

$7.71

$6.88

1 Non-GAAP measure

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Business Volume

Our outstanding business volume was $23.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, a net increase of $0.9 billion from June 30, 2021 after taking into account all new business, maturities, and paydowns on existing assets. This net increase consisted of increases of $499.2 million in Institutional Credit, $389.2 million in Farm & Ranch, and $37.4 million in  Rural Utilities, partially offset by a net decrease of $4.2 million in USDA Guarantees.

The $499.2 million net increase in the Institutional Credit line of business reflects $1.4 billion in gross volume, partially offset by $0.9 billion of paydowns and maturities. Within the $1.4 billion of gross volume is $1.2 billion of short-term funding that will mature in fourth quarter 2021.

The $389.2 million net increase in our Farm & Ranch line of business reflected a $277.2 million net increase in outstanding loan purchase volume and a $212.7 million net increase in loans underlying LTSPCs and off-balance sheet Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities, which was partially offset by a net decrease of $100.6 million in loans held in consolidated trusts. Our net growth of 15.7% in the Farm & Ranch on-balance sheet portfolio over the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 is significantly higher than the 6.6% net growth of the overall agricultural mortgage loan market over the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 (based on our analysis of call report data from commercial banks, -1.6% growth, and Farm Credit System, 12.7% growth).

The $37.4 million net increase in the Rural Utilities line of business was due to $113.9 million in gross new volume, partially offset by $76.5 million in paydowns in loans and LTSPCs. Within the $113.9 million in gross volume is $50.0 million of unfunded telecommunications loan commitments.

The $4.2 million net decrease in the USDA Guarantees line of business reflected $118.3 million in paydowns, partially offset by $114.1 million in gross new volume. The net volume decrease is reflective of the low interest rate environment that has increased the competition and lowered the spreads in this line of business.

Spreads

Net interest income for third quarter 2021 was $55.0 million, a $10.3 million increase compared to $44.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in funding costs, a $2.9 million increase related to new business volume, and a $3.1 million increase in the fair value of derivatives designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. Net interest yield was 0.94% in third quarter 2021 compared to 0.78% in the prior-year period.

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, for third quarter 2021 was $55.9 million, a $4.1 million increase from $51.8 million in the prior-year period. The $4.1 million year-over-year increase in net effective spread in dollars was primarily due to an increase of $2.9 million from new business volume and a $1.0 million decrease in non-GAAP funding costs. In percentage terms, net effective spread increased 0.03% to 0.99% in third quarter 2021 from the prior-year period.

Earnings

Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for third quarter 2021 were $24.3 million ($2.24 per diluted common share), compared to $18.7 million ($1.73 per diluted common share) in the prior-year period. The $5.6 million year-over-year increase in net income attributable to common stockholders was due to an $8.2 million after-tax increase in net interest income, the absence of a $1.7 million after-tax loss on the retirement of preferred stock recorded in the comparable prior period, and a $0.7 million after-tax decrease in the provision for credit losses. These factors were partially offset by a $2.0 million after-tax increase in operating expenses, a $1.4 million after-tax decrease in the fair value of undesignated financial derivatives due to fluctuations in long-term interest rates, and a $1.6 million increase in preferred stock dividends

Farmer Mac enters into financial derivatives transactions to hedge interest rate risks inherent in its business and carries its financial derivatives at fair value in its consolidated financial statements. As these fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative impact on Farmer Mac's earnings, Farmer Mac uses non-GAAP core earnings as a useful alternative measure to understand the business.

Farmer Mac's non-GAAP core earnings for third quarter 2021 were $27.6 million ($2.55 per diluted common share), compared to $27.7 million ($2.57 per diluted common share) in third quarter 2020.  Year-over-year core earnings were approximately equivalent because a $3.3 million after-tax increase in net effective spread and a $0.7 million after-tax decrease in the provision for credit losses, were partially offset by a $2.0 million after-tax increase in operating expenses, a $1.6 million increase in preferred stock dividends, and a $0.3 million after-tax decrease in guarantee fees.

Credit

As of September 30, 2021, the total allowance for losses was $16.8 million, which reflects a $0.3 million provision from June 30, 2021. The provision was primarily attributable to a decline in the economic factor forecast for commodity prices in Farmer Mac's fruit and nuts portfolio.  Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, allowance for losses represented 0.07% of total outstanding business volume as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, Farmer Mac's 90-day delinquencies were $54.8 million (0.58% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio), compared to $63.1 million (0.70% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio) as of June 30, 2021. Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, 90-day delinquencies represented 0.24% of total outstanding business volume as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2021.

Capital

As of September 30, 2021, Farmer Mac's core capital level was $1.2 billion, which was $479.5 million above the minimum capital level required by our statutory charter.  This compares to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, which was $482.6 million above the minimum capital requirement.  The decrease in capital in excess of the minimum capital level required was primarily due to an increase in the minimum capital required related to on-balance sheet volume growth.  This was partially offset by an increase in core capital due to an increase in retained earnings.  Farmer Mac's Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.1% as of September 30, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's third quarter 2021 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 8, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 346-2616
Telephone (International): (412) 902-4254
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for third quarter 2021 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core earnings and core earnings per share principally differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected.

Core earnings and core earnings per share also differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.  For example, we have excluded from core earnings losses on retirement of preferred stock and the re-measurement of the deferred tax asset.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. Net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it excludes: (1) the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value that are amortized as adjustments to yield in interest income over the contractual or estimated remaining lives of the underlying assets; (2) interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties, which are presented on Farmer Mac's consolidated balance sheets as "Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost"; and (3) the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in a fair value hedge accounting relationship. 

Net effective spread also principally differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes: (1) the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"); and (2) the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives.  More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed February 25, 2021 with the SEC.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the duration, spread, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the business operations of agricultural and rural borrowers, the capital markets, and Farmer Mac's business operations;
  • the actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including government actions to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume, the possibility of future disruptions to economic recovery caused by any further outbreaks, regulatory measures or voluntary actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, and the duration and efficacy of any restrictions that may be imposed;
  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural utilities indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions and geopolitics on agricultural mortgage or rural utilities lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effect of any changes in Farmer Mac's executive leadership; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency.  More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)


As of

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

899,052

$

1,033,941

Investment securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,684,066 and $3,843,666, respectively)

3,696,204

3,853,692

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

45,032

45,032

Other investments

403


Total Investment Securities

3,741,639

3,898,724

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,909,989 and $6,594,992, respectively)

6,138,759

6,947,701

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,248,303

1,175,792

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

8,387,062

8,123,493

USDA Securities:


Trading, at fair value

4,793

6,695

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,457,217

2,473,626

Total USDA Securities

2,462,010

2,480,321

Loans:


Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

301,551


Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

7,758,286

7,261,933

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

977,372

1,287,045

Allowance for losses

(14,294)

(13,832)

Total loans, net of allowance

9,022,915

8,535,146

Financial derivatives, at fair value

15,668

17,468

Interest receivable (includes $7,400 and $16,401, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

144,078

186,429

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

39,038

37,113

Deferred tax asset, net

11,084

18,321

Prepaid expenses and other assets

21,822

24,545

Total Assets

$

24,744,368

$

24,355,501




Liabilities and Equity:


Liabilities:


Notes payable

$

22,365,121

$

21,848,917

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

990,961

1,323,786

Financial derivatives, at fair value

25,633

29,892

Accrued interest payable (includes $6,550 and $14,370, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

83,263

92,738

Guarantee and commitment obligation

37,526

35,535

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

42,566

28,879

Reserve for losses

2,000

3,277

Total Liabilities

23,547,070

23,363,024

Commitments and Contingencies


Equity:


Preferred stock:


Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

73,382

73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659

96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003

77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160

116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327


Common stock:


Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031

1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500

500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,234,778 shares and 9,205,897 shares outstanding, respectively

9,235

9,206

Additional paid-in capital

124,942

122,899

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

18,206

(13,923)

Retained earnings

558,853

509,560

Total Equity

1,197,298

992,477

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

24,744,368

$

24,355,501

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:






Investments and cash equivalents

$

4,121

$

7,096

$

14,107

$

35,236

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

38,428

45,335

123,246

178,644

Loans

61,923

56,204

181,631

172,230

Total interest income

104,472

108,635

318,984

386,110

Total interest expense

49,467

63,974

155,599

251,789

Net interest income

55,005

44,661

163,385

134,321

Provision for losses

(366)

(653)

(518)

(4,542)

Net interest income after provision for losses

54,639

44,008

162,867

129,779

Non-interest income/(expense):






Guarantee and commitment fees

3,155

3,159

9,182

9,495

Losses on financial derivatives

(2,347)

(564)

(1,120)

(3,339)

Gains/(losses) on trading securities

37

(258)

(38)

(173)

Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities

253



253


Gains on sale of real estate owned







485

Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses

111

(547)

1,277

(540)

Other income

582

594

1,600

2,639

Non-interest income

1,791

2,384

11,154

8,567

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee benefits

10,027

8,791

31,601

27,005

General and administrative

6,330

5,044

19,015

15,702

Regulatory fees

750

725

2,250

2,175

Operating expenses

17,107

14,560

52,866

44,882

Income before income taxes

39,323

31,832

121,155

93,464

Income tax expense

8,260

6,340

25,579

19,516

Net income

31,063

25,492

95,576

73,948

Preferred stock dividends

(6,774)

(5,166)

(17,885)

(12,536)

Loss on retirement of preferred stock



(1,667)



(1,667)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

24,289

$

18,659

$

77,691

$

59,745








Earnings per common share:






Basic earnings per common share

$

2.26

$

1.74

$

7.22

$

5.57

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.24

$

1.73

$

7.17

$

5.54

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated: 

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

24,289

$

25,444

$

18,659

Less reconciling items:




Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(1,864)

(3,721)

(4,149)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(2,093)

(2,097)

(5,245)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

36

(61)

(258)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value

23

20

97

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(351)

109

233

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock





(1,667)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

892

1,208

1,957

  Sub-total

(3,357)

(4,542)

(9,032)

Core earnings

$

27,646

$

29,986

$

27,691






Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(1)

$

55,925

$

56,551

$

51,802

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

4,322

4,334

4,659

Other(3)

687

301

453

  Total revenues

60,934

61,186

56,914






Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for/(release of) losses

255

(983)

1,200

  Total credit related expense

255

(983)

1,200






Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

10,027

9,779

8,791

General and administrative

6,330

6,349

5,044

Regulatory fees

750

750

725

  Total operating expenses

17,107

16,878

14,560






  Net earnings

43,572

45,291

41,154

Income tax expense(4)

9,152

9,463

8,297

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

6,774

5,842

5,166

  Core earnings

$

27,646

$

29,986

$

27,691






Core earnings per share:




  Basic

$

2.57

$

2.79

$

2.58

  Diluted

2.55

2.77

2.57


(1) 

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.  See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.  See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2) 

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3) 

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4) 

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

77,691

$

59,745

Less reconciling items:


Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(3,890)

(1,933)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(4,461)

(13,846)

Unrealized losses on trading assets

(39)

(173)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value

59

135

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

923

(346)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock



(1,667)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

1,556

3,394

  Sub-total

(5,852)

(14,436)

Core earnings

$

83,543

$

74,181




Composition of Core Earnings:


Revenues:


Net effective spread(1)

$

166,335

$

142,434

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

12,896

14,498

Other(3)

1,439

2,175

  Total revenues

180,670

159,107




Credit related expense (GAAP):


(Release of)/provision for losses

(759)

5,082

Gain on sale of REO



(485)

  Total credit related expense

(759)

4,597




Operating expenses (GAAP):


Compensation and employee benefits

31,601

27,005

General and administrative

19,015

15,702

Regulatory fees

2,250

2,175

  Total operating expenses

52,866

44,882




  Net earnings

128,563

109,628

Income tax expense(4)

27,135

22,911

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

17,885

12,536

  Core earnings

$

83,543

$

74,181




Core earnings per share:


  Basic

$

7.77

$

6.92

  Diluted

7.71

6.88


(1) 

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.  See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.  See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2) 

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3) 

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4) 

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$

2.26

$

2.36

$

1.74

$

7.22

$

5.57

Less reconciling items:








Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(0.17)

(0.35)

(0.39)

(0.36)

(0.18)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(0.19)

(0.19)

(0.49)

(0.42)

(1.29)

Unrealized losses on trading securities



(0.01)

(0.02)



(0.02)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value





0.01

0.01

0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.03)

0.01

0.02

0.08

(0.03)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock





(0.15)



(0.16)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

0.08

0.11

0.18

0.14

0.32

  Sub-total

(0.31)

(0.43)

(0.84)

(0.55)

(1.35)

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$

2.57

$

2.79

$

2.58

$

7.77

$

6.92










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,766

10,763

10,734

10,756

10,725

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$

2.24

$

2.35

$

1.73

$

7.17

$

5.54

Less reconciling items:








Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(0.17)

(0.34)

(0.39)

(0.36)

(0.18)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(0.19)

(0.19)

(0.49)

(0.42)

(1.28)

Unrealized losses on trading securities



(0.01)

(0.02)



(0.02)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value





0.01

0.01

0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.03)

0.01

0.02

0.09

(0.03)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock





(0.15)



(0.15)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

0.08

0.11

0.18

0.14

0.31

  Sub-total

(0.31)

(0.42)

(0.84)

(0.54)

(1.34)

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$

2.55

$

2.77

$

2.57

$

7.71

$

6.88










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,842

10,838

10,785

10,834

10,781

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$

55,005

0.94

%

$

55,129

0.94

%

$

44,661

0.78

%

$

163,385

0.93

%

$

134,321

0.80

%

Net effects of consolidated trusts

(1,167)

0.02

%

(1,337)

0.02

%

(1,500)

0.02

%

(3,713)

0.02

%

(5,003)

0.03

%

Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives

117

%

970

0.02

%

3,613

0.07

%

3,154

0.02

%

9

%

Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value

(15)

%

(13)

%

(81)

%

(36)

%

(92)

%

Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

65

%

77

%

62

%

246

%

90

%

Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships

1,920

0.03

%

1,725

0.03

%

5,047

0.09

%

3,299

0.02

%

13,109

0.09

%

Net effective spread

$

55,925

0.99

%

$

56,551

1.01

%

$

51,802

0.96

%

$

166,335

0.99

%

$

142,434

0.92

%

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Farm &
Ranch

USDA
Guarantees

Rural 

Utilities

Institutional
Credit

Corporate

Reconciling

Adjustments

Consolidated
Net Income

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

24,893

$

6,449

$

7,018

$

13,707

$

2,938

$



$

55,005

Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3)

(526)

398

(554)

1,652

(50)

(920)


Net effective spread

24,367

6,847

6,464

15,359

2,888

(920)


Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

3,831

166

320

5



(1,167)

3,155

Other income/(expense)(3)

405

152

2



128

(2,162)

(1,475)

Non-interest income/(loss)

4,236

318

322

5

128

(3,329)

1,680














(Provision for)/release of losses

(414)



120

(78)

6



(366)














Release of reserve for losses

91



20







111

Other non-interest expense

(6,275)

(2,284)

(1,889)

(2,514)

(4,145)



(17,107)

Non-interest expense(4)

(6,184)

(2,284)

(1,869)

(2,514)

(4,145)



(16,996)

Core earnings before income taxes

22,005

4,881

5,037

12,772

(1,123)

(4,249)

(5)

39,323

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(4,621)

(1,025)

(1,058)

(2,682)

234

892

(8,260)

Core earnings before preferred stock dividends

17,384

3,856

3,979

10,090

(889)

(3,357)

(5)

31,063

Preferred stock dividends









(6,774)



(6,774)

Segment core earnings/(losses)

$

17,384

$

3,856

$

3,979

$

10,090

$

(7,663)

$

(3,357)

(5)

$

24,289














Total assets at carrying value

$

6,883,879

$

2,522,382

$

2,249,071

$

8,395,286

$

4,693,750

$



$

24,744,368

Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance

$

9,445,359

$

2,722,702

$

2,817,427

$

8,133,303

$



$



$

23,118,791


(1) 

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.

(2) 

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. 

(3) 

Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Losses on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.

(4) 

Includes directly attributable costs and an allocation of indirectly attributable costs based on employee headcount.

(5) 

Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders. 

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's four lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Lines of Business - Outstanding Business Volume


As of September 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Farm & Ranch:


Loans

$

5,800,376

$

4,889,393

Loans held in trusts:


Beneficial interests owned by third party investors

977,373

1,287,045

LTSPCs

2,607,261

2,325,431

Guaranteed Securities

60,349

79,312

USDA Guarantees:


USDA Securities

2,434,582

2,452,964

Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities

288,120

333,754

Rural Utilities:


Loans

2,243,172

2,260,412

LTSPCs

574,255

556,425

Institutional Credit


AgVantage Securities

8,133,303

7,739,359

Total

$

23,118,791

$

21,924,095

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:

Net Effective Spread by Line of Business


Farm &
Ranch

USDA
Guarantees

Rural
Utilities

Institutional
Credit

Corporate

Net Effective
Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:






















September 30, 2021(1)

$

24,367

1.74

%

$

6,847

1.11

%

$

6,464

1.15

%

$

15,359

0.81

%

$

2,888

0.25

%

$

55,925

0.99

%

June 30, 2021

23,978

1.82

%

6,982

1.12

%

6,615

1.18

%

16,131

0.85

%

2,845

0.24

%

56,551

1.01

%

March 31, 2021

21,454

1.74

%

6,367

1.02

%

6,674

1.19

%

16,673

0.87

%

2,691

0.22

%

53,859

0.97

%

December 31, 2020

20,313

1.75

%

6,786

1.10

%

7,322

1.35

%

17,401

0.85

%

2,700

0.22

%

54,522

0.98

%

September 30, 2020

18,025

1.67

%

5,865

0.97

%

6,939

1.32

%

18,601

0.87

%

2,372

0.23

%

51,802

0.96

%

June 30, 2020

16,733

1.71

%

4,689

0.81

%

5,516

1.15

%

18,782

0.86

%

749

0.08

%

46,469

0.89

%

March 31, 2020

14,938

1.64

%

4,625

0.81

%

4,920

1.14

%

17,702

0.84

%

1,978

0.21

%

44,163

0.89

%

December 31, 2019

16,374

1.90

%

4,363

0.78

%

4,871

1.17

%

18,008

0.85

%

2,375

0.27

%

45,991

0.95

%

September 30, 2019

13,181

1.66

%

4,314

0.79

%

4,502

1.16

%

17,807

0.84

%

2,657

0.30

%

42,461

0.90

%


(1)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September
2021

June
2021

March
2021

December
2020

September
2020

June
2020

March
2020

December
2019

September
2019

(in thousands)

Revenues:
















Net effective spread

$

55,925

$

56,551

$

53,859

$

54,522

$

51,802

$

46,469

$

44,163

$

45,991

$

42,461

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,322

4,334

4,240

4,652

4,659

4,943

4,896

5,432

5,208

Other

687

301

451

512

453

1,048

674

100

389

  Total revenues

60,934

61,186

58,550

59,686

56,914

52,460

49,733

51,523

48,058


















Credit related expense/(income):
















Provision for/(release of) losses

255

(983)

(31)

2,973

1,200

51

3,831

2,851

623

REO operating expenses


















Losses/(gains) on sale of REO







22





(485)




  Total credit related expense/(income)

255

(983)

(31)

2,995

1,200

51

3,346

2,851

623


















Operating expenses:
















Compensation and employee benefits

10,027

9,779

11,795

9,497

8,791

8,087

10,127

6,732

7,654

General and administrative

6,330

6,349

6,336

6,274

5,044

5,295

5,363

5,773

5,253

Regulatory fees

750

750

750

750

725

725

725

725

688

  Total operating expenses

17,107

16,878

18,881

16,521

14,560

14,107

16,215

13,230

13,595


















  Net earnings

43,572

45,291

39,700

40,170

41,154

38,302

30,172

35,442

33,840

Income tax expense

9,152

9,463

8,520

8,470

8,297

8,016

6,598

7,526

7,018

Preferred stock dividends

6,774

5,842

5,269

5,269

5,166

3,939

3,431

3,432

3,427

  Core earnings

$

27,646

$

29,986

$

25,911

$

26,431

$

27,691

$

26,347

$

20,143

$

24,484

$

23,395


















Reconciling items:
















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

$

(1,864)

$

(3,721)

$

1,695

$

(1,758)

$

(4,149)

$

8,700

$

(6,484)

$

4,469

$

(7,117)

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(2,093)

(2,097)

(271)

3,827

(5,245)

(2,676)

(5,925)

(220)

(4,535)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

36

(61)

(14)

223

(258)

(20)

106

172

49

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value

23

20

16

(77)

97

35

3

40

(7)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(351)

109

1,165

1,583

233

720

(1,300)

1,339

232

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock









(1,667)








Income tax effect related to reconciling items

892

1,208

(544)

(798)

1,957

(1,419)

2,856

(1,218)

2,389

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

24,289

$

25,444

$

27,958

$

29,431

$

18,659

$

31,687

$

9,399

$

29,066

$

14,406

