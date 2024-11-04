Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $28.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Farmer Mac delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating yet again the benefits of our successful efforts to continue to diversify our revenue streams, taking advantage of our strong capital base and uninterrupted access to low-cost capital," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "Growth across our loan portfolio into newer lines of business and higher spread businesses continues to pay dividends for us through changing market cycles. Proactive management of our balance sheet remains a core focus, enhancing our ability to accelerate opportunities to better serve American agriculture and rural infrastructure markets and deliver value to our stockholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Provided $2.0 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America Net interest income was $86.8 million , compared to $87.6 million in third quarter 2023

, compared to in third quarter 2023 Net effective spread 1 improved $2.0 million from the prior-year period to $85.4 million

improved from the prior-year period to Net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.3 million

Core earnings 1 was $44.9 million , or $4.10 per diluted common share

was , or per diluted common share Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion , exceeding statutory requirement by 66% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of September 30, 2024

, exceeding statutory requirement by 66% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of As of September 30, 2024 , Farmer Mac had 309 days of liquidity

$ in thousands, except per

share amounts Quarter Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Sequential %

Change YOY % Change Net Change in Business Volume $(290,036) $(88,891) $914,959 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $86,791 $87,340 $87,643 (1) % (1) % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $85,396 $83,596 $83,424 2 % 2 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.86 $3.68 $4.69 5 % (18) % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.10 $3.63 $4.13 13 % (1) %



1 Non-GAAP Measure

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for third quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and core earnings per share.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 842,056

$ 888,707 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,941,321 and $5,060,135, respectively) 5,877,936

4,918,931 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,270

53,756 Other investments 8,587

6,817 Total Investment Securities 5,895,793

4,979,504 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,939,268 and $5,825,433, respectively) 5,761,691

5,532,479 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,961,071

4,213,069 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 8,722,762

9,745,548 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 842

1,241 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,343,873

2,354,171 Total USDA Securities 2,344,715

2,355,412 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 10,668,844

9,623,119 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,718,440

1,432,261 Allowance for losses (19,951)

(16,031) Total loans, net of allowance 12,367,333

11,039,349 Financial derivatives, at fair value 49,197

37,478 Accrued interest receivable (includes $14,781 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 253,102

287,128 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 46,077

49,832 Deferred tax asset, net —

8,470 Prepaid expenses and other assets 94,186

132,954 Total Assets $ 30,615,221

$ 29,524,382







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 27,129,456

$ 26,336,542 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,616,513

1,351,069 Financial derivatives, at fair value 64,351

117,131 Accrued interest payable (includes $8,236 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 214,644

181,841 Guarantee and commitment obligation 43,939

47,563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 81,697

76,662 Deferred tax liability, net 754

— Reserve for losses 1,523

1,711 Total Liabilities 29,152,877

28,112,519 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2023 (redemption value $75,000,000) —

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,354,301 shares and 9,310,872 shares

outstanding, respectively 9,354

9,311 Additional paid-in capital 135,225

132,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,554)

(40,145) Retained earnings 907,639

823,716 Total Equity 1,462,344

1,411,863 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 30,615,221

$ 29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 88,879

$ 79,947

$ 258,341

$ 209,429 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 156,602

161,351

489,478

442,649 Loans 162,247

140,513

459,932

388,837 Total interest income 407,728

381,811

1,207,751

1,040,915 Total interest expense 320,937

294,168

947,252

795,537 Net interest income 86,791

87,643

260,499

245,378 (Provision for)/release of losses (3,428)

136

(7,806)

(1,484) Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses 83,363

87,779

252,693

243,894 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 4,015

5,520

11,729

12,942 (Losses)/gains on financial derivatives (1,934)

2,671

(1,654)

4,763 Losses on sale of mortgage loans —

—

(1,147)

— Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities —

—

1,052

— Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses 170

45

188

(227) Other income 1,418

1,269

3,341

3,253 Non-interest income 3,669

9,505

13,509

20,731 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 15,237

14,103

48,334

43,391 General and administrative 8,625

9,100

25,784

26,047 Regulatory fees 725

831

2,175

2,497 Real estate owned operating costs, net 196

—

196

— Operating expenses 24,783

24,034

76,489

71,935 Income before income taxes 62,249

73,250

189,713

192,690 Income tax expense 12,421

15,113

39,034

40,306 Net income 49,828

58,137

150,679

152,384 Preferred stock dividends (5,897)

(6,792)

(19,480)

(20,374) Loss on retirement of preferred stock (1,619)

—

(1,619)

— Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,312

$ 51,345

$ 129,580

$ 132,010















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 3.89

$ 4.74

$ 11.93

$ 12.20 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.86

$ 4.69

$ 11.82

$ 12.08

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 51,345 Less reconciling items:









(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes (1,064)

(359)

2,921 Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 205

2,604

3,210 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 99

(87)

1,714 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 27

26

29 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (503)

(1,505)

(79) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (1,619)

—

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items 260

(143)

(1,638) Sub-total (2,595)

536

6,157 Core earnings $ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 45,188











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,424 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,997

5,256

4,828 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) —

1,052

— Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) —

(1,147)

— Other(3) 1,133

481

1,056 Total revenues 91,526

89,238

89,308











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Provision for/(release of) losses 3,258

6,230

(181) REO operating expenses 196

—

— Total credit related expense 3,454

6,230

(181)











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 15,237

14,840

14,103 General and administrative 8,625

8,904

9,100 Regulatory fees 725

725

831 Total operating expenses 24,587

24,469

24,034











Net earnings 63,485

58,539

65,455 Income tax expense(4) 12,681

11,970

13,475 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 5,897

6,792

6,792 Core earnings $ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 45,188











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.13

$ 3.66

$ 4.17 Diluted $ 4.10

$ 3.63

$ 4.13

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 129,580

$ 132,010 Less reconciling items:





Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 260

5,978 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,811

(1,796) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (2)

2,016 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated

at fair value 84

87 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (2,200)

1,027 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (1,619)

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items (830)

(1,536) Sub-total 1,504

5,776 Core earnings $ 128,076

$ 126,234







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 252,036

$ 242,429 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 15,235

14,063 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) 1,052

— Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) (1,147)

— Other(3) 2,691

2,532 Total revenues 269,867

259,024







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 7,618

1,711 REO operating expenses 196

— Total credit related expense 7,814

1,711







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 48,334

43,391 General and administrative 25,784

26,047 Regulatory fees 2,175

2,497 Total operating expenses 76,293

71,935







Net earnings 185,760

185,378 Income tax expense(4) 38,204

38,770 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 19,480

20,374 Core earnings $ 128,076

$ 126,234







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 11.79

$ 11.66 Diluted $ 11.69

$ 11.56





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 3.89

$ 3.71

$ 4.74

$ 11.93

$ 12.20 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.09)

(0.03)

0.27

0.02

0.55 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.02

0.24

0.30

0.54

(0.17) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

(0.01)

0.16

—

0.19 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.05)

(0.14)

(0.01)

(0.20)

0.10 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (0.15)

—

—

(0.15)

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.02

(0.01)

(0.15)

(0.08)

(0.14) Sub-total (0.24)

0.05

0.57

0.14

0.54 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.13

$ 3.66

$ 4.17

$ 11.79

$ 11.66



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,883

10,879

10,839

10,869

10,825

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 3.86

$ 3.68

$ 4.69

$ 11.82

$ 12.08 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.09)

(0.03)

0.27

0.02

0.54 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.02

0.24

0.29

0.53

(0.16) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

(0.01)

0.16

—

0.18 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.05)

(0.14)

(0.01)

(0.20)

0.09 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (0.15)

—

—

(0.15)

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.02

(0.01)

(0.15)

(0.08)

(0.14) Sub-total (0.24)

0.05

0.56

0.13

0.52 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.10

$ 3.63

$ 4.13

$ 11.69

$ 11.56



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,966

10,956

10,938

10,968

10,924

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 86,791

1.15 %

$ 87,340

1.15 %

$ 87,643

1.22 %

$ 260,499

1.15 %

$ 245,378

1.16 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,065)

0.02 %

(1,371)

0.02 %

(1,024)

0.02 %

(3,488)

0.02 %

(3,123)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (858)

(0.01) %

(486)

(0.01) %

(805)

(0.01) %

(1,379)

(0.01) %

(3,999)

(0.02) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (24)

— %

(21)

— %

(24)

— %

(72)

— %

(71)

— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 757

0.01 %

738

0.01 %

844

0.01 %

2,287

0.01 %

2,448

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (205)

(0.01) %

(2,604)

(0.03) %

(3,210)

(0.04) %

(5,811)

(0.02) %

1,796

0.01 % Net effective spread $ 85,396

1.16 %

$ 83,596

1.14 %

$ 83,424

1.20 %

$ 252,036

1.15 %

$ 242,429

1.18 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 36,816

$ 6,397

$ 7,608

$ 3,810

$ 31,217

$ 943

$ —

$ —

$ 86,791 Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,061)

—

(29)

—

(305)

—

—

1,395

— Net effective spread 35,755

6,397

7,579

3,810

30,912

943

—

1,395

— Guarantee and commitment fees 4,304

168

338

187

—

—

—

(982)

4,015 Gain on sale of investment securities —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Loss on sale of mortgage loans —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other income/(expense)(3) 1,091

40

—

—

—

10

(8)

(1,649)

(516) Total revenues 41,150

6,605

7,917

3,997

30,912

953

(8)

(1,236)

90,290



































Provision for losses (116)

(1,779)

(1,195)

(337)

—

(1)

—

—

(3,428)



































Release of reserve for losses 126

—

44

—

—

—

—

—

170 Operating expenses (196)

—

—

—

—

—

(24,587)

—

(24,783) Total non-interest expense (70)

—

44

—

—

—

(24,587)

—

(24,613) Core earnings before income taxes 40,964

4,826

6,766

3,660

30,912

952

(24,595)

(1,236) (4) 62,249 Income tax (expense)/benefit (8,602)

(1,013)

(1,421)

(768)

(6,492)

(201)

5,816

260

(12,421) Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 32,362

3,813

5,345

2,892

24,420

751

(18,779)

(976) (4) 49,828 Preferred stock dividends —

—

—

—

—

—

(5,897)

—

(5,897) Loss on retirement of preferred stock —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,619)

(1,619) Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 32,362

$ 3,813

$ 5,345

$ 2,892

$ 24,420

$ 751

$ (24,676)

$ (2,595) (4) $ 42,312



































Total Assets $ 14,562,142

$ 1,662,687

$ 6,952,605

$ 985,435

$ —

$ 6,389,160

$ 63,192

$ —

$ 30,615,221 Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 18,090,374

$ 1,842,780

$ 7,440,141

$ 1,095,008

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 28,468,303





(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,253,260

$ 5,133,450 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

879,727

870,912 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

838,713

561,349 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

8,886

9,409 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,373,473

2,368,872 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

4,975,000

5,835,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,767,320

2,999,943 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

430,628

452,602 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

563,367

577,264 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,090,374

$ 18,808,801 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,297,563

$ 1,259,723 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

354,876

288,879 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

190,341

145,377 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,842,780

$ 1,693,979 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 19,933,154

$ 20,502,780 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 3,395,123

$ 3,094,477 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,540,631

3,898,468 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

504,387

487,778 Total Rural Utilities





$ 7,440,141

$ 7,480,723 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 988,232

$ 440,286 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

106,776

47,235 Total Renewable Energy





$ 1,095,008

$ 487,521 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 8,535,149

$ 7,968,244 Total





$ 28,468,303

$ 28,471,024





(1) A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































September 30, 2024(2) $ 35,755

1.05 %

$ 6,397

1.56 %

$ 7,579

0.44 %

$ 3,810

1.78 %

$ 30,912

0.42 %

$ 943

0.05 %

$ 85,396

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

0.98 %

7,866

1.91 %

7,646

0.44 %

2,999

1.86 %

30,268

0.41 %

661

0.04 %

83,596

1.14 % March 31, 2024 32,843

0.95 %

7,971

2.05 %

7,232

0.42 %

2,049

1.75 %

32,474

0.45 %

475

0.03 %

83,044

1.14 % December 31, 2023 33,329

0.98 %

8,382

2.06 %

7,342

0.43 %

1,540

1.69 %

33,361

0.47 %

597

0.04 %

84,551

1.19 % September 30, 2023 32,718

0.97 %

8,250

2.05 %

6,362

0.39 %

1,150

1.46 %

34,412

0.49 %

532

0.04 %

83,424

1.20 % June 30, 2023 34,388

1.03 %

7,444

1.92 %

5,808

0.38 %

1,100

1.47 %

32,498

0.48 %

594

0.04 %

81,832

1.20 % March 31, 2023 32,465

0.97 %

7,148

1.94 %

5,507

0.36 %

858

1.53 %

31,738

0.47 %

(543)

(0.04) %

77,173

1.15 % December 31, 2022 32,770

0.98 %

7,471

1.94 %

4,960

0.34 %

935

1.76 %

27,656

0.42 %

(2,689)

(0.19) %

71,103

1.07 % September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 %





(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets. (2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September

2024

June

2024

March

2024

December

2023

September

2023

June

2023

March

2023

December

2022

September

2022

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 83,424

$ 81,832

$ 77,173

$ 71,103

$ 65,641 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,997

5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201 Gain on sale of investment securities —

1,052

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Loss on sale of mortgage loan —

(1,147)

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other 1,133

481

1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390

473 Total revenues 91,526

89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 3,258

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945

450 REO operating expenses 196

—

—

—

—

—

—

819

— Total credit related expense/(income) 3,454

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764

450



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 15,237

14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648 General and administrative 8,625

8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919 Regulatory fees 725

725

725

725

831

831

835

832

812 Total operating expenses 24,587

24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379



































Net earnings 63,485

58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486 Income tax expense 12,681

11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303 Preferred stock dividends 5,897

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 33,392



































Reconciling items:

































(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ (1,064)

$ (359)

$ 1,683

$ (836)

$ 2,921

$ 2,141

$ 916

$ 1,596

$ 6,441 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 205

2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 99

(87)

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31

(757) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value 27

26

31

88

29

29

29

57

24 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (503)

(1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (1,619)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items 260

(143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 51,345

$ 40,421

$ 40,244

$ 36,627

$ 34,627

