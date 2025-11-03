Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $31.1 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"I'm pleased to announce we've once again achieved record net effective spread and core earnings in the third quarter," said Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "We delivered strong business volume growth, surpassing $31 billion for the quarter, building on the momentum established in our record first half of the year. Our total portfolio remains well-diversified by both commodity and geography, and we remain confident in the overall health of our portfolio. Our strengthened capital position further supports our balanced approach to invest in growth, maintain financial resilience, and deliver returns, all while remaining agile in a dynamic market environment."

Third Quarter 2025

Provided $2.5 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 13% year-over-year to $98.5 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 14% from the prior-year period to a record $97.8 million

increased 14% from the prior-year period to a record $97.8 million Net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.7 million

Record core earnings 1 of $49.6 million, or $4.52 per diluted common share, reflecting 10% growth year-over-year

of $49.6 million, or $4.52 per diluted common share, reflecting 10% growth year-over-year Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.7 billion, exceeding the statutory requirement by 75% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.9% as of September 30, 2025

As of September 30, 2025, Farmer Mac had 317 days of liquidity

Issued $100.0 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of 6.500% Series H non-cumulative preferred stock

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Sequential %

Change YoY %

Change Net Change in Business Volume $531,903 $831,916 $(290,036) N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $98,477 $96,797 $86,791 2 % 13 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $97,769 $93,893 $85,396 4 % 14 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.44 $4.48 $3.86 (1) % 15 % Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.52 $4.32 $4.10 5 % 10 %

__________________ 1 Non-GAAP Measure

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for third quarter 2025 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per common share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share ("Core EPS"), which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share ("EPS"), which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and Core EPS, which is consistent with Farmer Mac's historical treatment of any losses on the retirement of preferred stock.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of those assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income by excluding certain items from net interest income and including certain other items that net interest income does not contain.

Net effective spread excludes the interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties (single-class) and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income earned on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Net effective spread also excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding average balances of assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to show the complete net spread between its interest-earning assets and all related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship. Accordingly, the net effective spread includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Losses on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed February 21, 2025 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $16,579 and $16,190, respectively) $ 901,023

$ 1,024,007 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,714,777 and $6,105,116, respectively) 6,655,946

5,953,014 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,815

9,270 Other investments 14,343

11,017 Total Investment Securities 6,679,104

5,973,301 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,042,789 and $5,835,658, respectively) 5,854,098

5,514,546 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,692,601

2,717,688 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 7,546,699

8,232,234 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 456

818 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,389,180

2,370,534 Total USDA Securities 2,389,636

2,371,352 Loans:





Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value —

6,170 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 13,192,117

11,183,408 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,205,213

2,038,283 Allowance for losses (35,340)

(23,223) Total loans, net of allowance 15,361,990

13,204,638 Financial derivatives, at fair value 32,667

27,789 Accrued interest receivable (includes $22,373 and $28,563, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 284,786

310,592 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 50,775

50,499 Deferred tax asset, net 3,225

1,544 Prepaid expenses and other assets 129,655

128,786 Total Assets $ 33,379,560

$ 31,324,742







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 29,196,780

$ 27,371,174 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 2,089,042

1,929,628 Financial derivatives, at fair value 29,161

77,326 Accrued interest payable (includes $11,945 and $12,387, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 238,582

195,113 Guarantee and commitment obligation 48,426

48,326 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 88,910

212,527 Reserve for losses 1,576

1,622 Total Liabilities 31,692,477

29,835,716 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,889

— Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,403,453 shares and 9,360,083 shares outstanding, respectively 9,403

9,360 Additional paid-in capital 137,602

135,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,431)

(12,147) Retained earnings 1,035,940

943,239 Total Equity 1,687,083

1,489,026 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 33,379,560

$ 31,324,742

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 93,398

$ 88,879

$ 265,691

$ 258,341 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 123,484

156,602

374,824

489,478 Loans 198,459

162,247

555,262

459,932 Total interest income 415,341

407,728

1,195,777

1,207,751 Total interest expense 316,864

320,937

909,564

947,252 Net interest income 98,477

86,791

286,213

260,499 Provision for losses (7,477)

(3,428)

(16,874)

(7,806) Net interest income after provision for losses 91,000

83,363

269,339

252,693 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 5,021

4,015

14,316

11,729 Losses on financial derivatives (1,062)

(1,934)

(3,618)

(1,654) Losses on sale of mortgage loans —

—

—

(1,147) Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities —

—

—

1,052 Release of reserve for losses 44

170

46

188 Other income 1,482

1,222

3,958

3,145 Non-interest income 5,485

3,473

14,702

13,313 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 17,743

15,237

53,126

48,334 General and administrative 11,052

8,625

32,669

25,784 Regulatory fees 1,000

725

3,000

2,175 Operating expenses 29,795

24,587

88,795

76,293 Income before income taxes 66,690

62,249

195,246

189,713 Income tax expense 11,687

12,421

35,755

39,034 Net income 55,003

49,828

159,491

150,679 Preferred stock dividends (6,303)

(5,897)

(17,636)

(19,480) Loss on retirement of preferred stock —

(1,619)

—

(1,619) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,700

$ 42,312

$ 141,855

$ 129,580















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 4.45

$ 3.89

$ 12.99

$ 11.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.44

$ 3.86

$ 12.93

$ 11.82

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,700

$ 49,170

$ 42,312 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 882

(639)

(1,064) (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (137)

2,709

205 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (4)

(65)

99 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 26

25

27 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,934)

255

(503) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

(1,619) Income tax effect related to reconciling items 245

(480)

260 Sub-total (922)

1,805

(2,595) Core earnings $ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 44,907











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 97,769

$ 93,893

$ 85,396 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 6,132

5,874

4,997 Other(3) 1,185

742

1,133 Total revenues 105,086

100,509

91,526











Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 7,433

7,812

3,258 REO operating expenses —

148

196 Gain on sale of REO —

(87)

— Total credit related expense/(income) 7,433

7,873

3,454











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 17,743

17,631

15,237 General and administrative 11,052

10,859

8,625 Regulatory fees 1,000

1,000

725 Total operating expenses 29,795

29,490

24,587











Net earnings 67,858

63,146

63,485 Income tax expense(4) 11,933

10,114

12,681 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,303

5,667

5,897 Core earnings $ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 44,907











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.54

$ 4.33

$ 4.13 Diluted $ 4.52

$ 4.32

$ 4.10





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes net interest income of $1.1 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 141,855

$ 129,580 Less reconciling items:





(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (2,330)

260 Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,671

5,811 Unrealized losses on trading assets (60)

(2) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 79

84 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (2,749)

(2,200) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

(1,619) Income tax effect related to reconciling items 291

(830) Sub-total (1,098)

1,504 Core earnings $ 142,953

$ 128,076







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 281,652

$ 252,036 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 17,494

15,235 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) —

1,052 Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) —

(1,147) Other(3) 3,242

2,691 Total revenues 302,388

269,867







Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):





Provision for losses 16,828

7,618 REO operating expenses 148

196 Gain on sale of REO (19)

— Total credit related expense/(income) 16,957

7,814







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 53,126

48,334 General and administrative 32,669

25,784 Regulatory fees 3,000

2,175 Total operating expenses 88,795

76,293







Net earnings 196,636

185,760 Income tax expense(4) 36,047

38,204 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 17,636

19,480 Core earnings $ 142,953

$ 128,076







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 13.09

$ 11.79 Diluted $ 13.03

$ 11.69





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes net interest income of $3.1 million and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.45

$ 4.50

$ 3.89

$ 12.99

$ 11.93 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.08

(0.06)

(0.09)

(0.21)

0.02 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

0.25

0.02

0.33

0.54 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities —

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

— Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.18)

0.03

(0.05)

(0.25)

(0.20) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

(0.15)

—

(0.15) Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.02

(0.04)

0.02

0.03

(0.08) Sub-total (0.09)

0.17

(0.24)

(0.10)

0.14 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.54

$ 4.33

$ 4.13

$ 13.09

$ 11.79



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,934

10,933

10,883

10,921

10,869

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.44

$ 4.48

$ 3.86

$ 12.93

$ 11.82 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.08

(0.06)

(0.09)

(0.21)

0.02 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

0.25

0.02

0.33

0.53 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities —

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

— Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.17)

0.02

(0.05)

(0.25)

(0.20) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

(0.15)

—

(0.15) Income tax effect related to reconciling items 0.02

(0.04)

0.02

0.03

(0.08) Sub-total (0.08)

0.16

(0.24)

(0.10)

0.13 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.52

$ 4.32

$ 4.10

$ 13.03

$ 11.69



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,972

10,963

10,966

10,973

10,968

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 98,477

1.18 %

$ 96,797

1.20 %

$ 86,791

1.15 %

$ 286,213

1.17 %

$ 260,499

1.15 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,102)

0.02 %

(987)

0.02 %

(1,065)

0.02 %

(3,100)

0.02 %

(3,488)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (707)

(0.01) %

(208)

— %

(858)

(0.01) %

(597)

— %

(1,379)

(0.01) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (23)

— %

(22)

— %

(24)

— %

(69)

— %

(72)

— % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 987

0.01 %

1,022

0.01 %

757

0.01 %

2,876

0.01 %

2,287

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships 137

— %

(2,709)

(0.04) %

(205)

(0.01) %

(3,671)

(0.01) %

(5,811)

(0.02) % Net effective spread $ 97,769

1.20 %

$ 93,893

1.19 %

$ 85,396

1.16 %

$ 281,652

1.19 %

$ 252,036

1.15 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 154,020

$ 26,662

$ 69,746

$ 13,375

$ 28,616

$ 36,139

$ 86,783

$ 415,341 Interest expense(1) (118,081)

(17,615)

(63,810)

(8,996)

(20,886)

(1,686)

(85,790)

(316,864) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (1,099)

—

(26)

—

—

324

93

(708) Net effective spread 34,840

9,047

5,910

4,379

7,730

34,777

1,086

97,769 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,572

218

212

701

429

—

—

6,132 Other income/(expense) 1,080

111

(7)

—

—

—

(1)

1,183 (Provision for)/release of losses (4,050)

(2,787)

424

(410)

(616)

—

6

(7,433) Operating expenses(1) (6,721)

(3,131)

(1,122)

(1,362)

(1,649)

(2,712)

(760)

(17,457) Income tax (expense)/benefit (6,240)

(727)

(1,137)

(695)

(1,238)

(6,734)

(70)

(16,841) Segment core earnings $ 23,481

$ 2,731

$ 4,280

$ 2,613

$ 4,656

$ 25,331

$ 261

$ 63,353































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and trading securities



























$ (1,193) Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(12,311) Income tax effect related to reconciling items



























5,154 Net income



























$ 55,003































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet segment assets at principal balance $ 18,218,755

$ 1,891,228

$ 7,426,517

$ 1,299,097

$ 2,283,565

$ —

$ —

$ 31,119,162 Off-balance sheet assets under management



























(5,264,616) Unallocated assets



























7,525,014 Total assets on the consolidated balance sheets



























$ 33,379,560

(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") . (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Losses on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025

As of December 31, 2024







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,915,220

$ 5,414,732 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

840,636

885,295 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

1,364,577

1,152,988 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

8,206

8,710 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,443,583

2,402,423 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,745,000

4,720,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

3,100,205

3,070,554 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

392,358

426,310 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

408,970

525,956 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,218,755

$ 18,606,968 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,452,398

$ 1,381,674 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

202,561

280,297 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

236,269

225,734 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,891,228

$ 1,887,705 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 20,109,983

$ 20,494,673 Infrastructure Finance:











Power & Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 3,337,176

$ 2,886,576 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,734,085

3,521,143 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

355,256

401,647 Total Power & Utilities





$ 7,426,517

$ 6,809,366 Broadband Infrastructure:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 817,587

$ 622,207 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

481,510

180,259 Total Broadband Infrastructure





$ 1,299,097

$ 802,466 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,993,517

$ 1,265,700 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

290,048

150,825 Total Renewable Energy





$ 2,283,565

$ 1,416,525 Total Infrastructure Finance





$ 11,009,179

$ 9,028,357 Total





$ 31,119,162

$ 29,523,030

(1) A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power &

Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























September 30, 2025 $ 34,840

$ 9,047

$ 5,910

$ 4,379

$ 7,730

$ 34,777

$ 1,086

$ 97,769

1.04 %

2.16 %

0.34 %

2.30 %

1.75 %

0.43 %

0.05 %

1.20 % June 30, 2025 35,710

8,609

5,636

3,932

6,227

31,668

2,111

93,893

1.07 %

2.07 %

0.33 %

2.24 %

1.68 %

0.40 %

0.11 %

1.19 % March 31, 2025 33,885

8,640

5,329

3,566

5,112

31,604

1,854

89,990

1.01 %

2.09 %

0.32 %

2.27 %

1.55 %

0.41 %

0.10 %

1.17 % December 31, 2024 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

7,866

5,253

2,393

2,999

30,268

661

83,596

0.98 %

1.91 %

0.32 %

2.16 %

1.86 %

0.41 %

0.04 %

1.14 % March 31, 2024 32,843

7,971

4,890

2,342

2,049

32,474

475

83,044

0.95 %

2.05 %

0.30 %

2.08 %

1.75 %

0.45 %

0.03 %

1.14 % December 31, 2023 33,329

8,382

4,916

2,426

1,540

33,361

597

84,551

0.98 %

2.06 %

0.31 %

2.06 %

1.69 %

0.47 %

0.04 %

1.19 % September 30, 2023 32,718

8,250

3,979

2,383

1,150

34,412

532

83,424

0.97 %

2.05 %

0.26 %

2.15 %

1.46 %

0.49 %

0.04 %

1.20 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September

2025

June

2025

March

2025

December

2024

September

2024

June

2024

March

2024

December

2023

September

2023

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 97,769

$ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 83,424 Guarantee and commitment fees 6,132

5,874

5,488

5,086

4,997

5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828 Gain on sale of investment securities —

—

—

—

—

1,052

—

—

— Loss on sale of mortgage loan —

—

—

—

—

(1,147)

—

—

— Other 1,185

742

1,315

(491)

1,133

481

1,077

767

1,056 Total revenues 105,086

100,509

96,793

92,123

91,526

89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 7,433

7,812

1,583

3,872

3,258

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181) REO operating expenses —

148

—

—

196

—

—

—

— (Gain)/loss on REO —

(87)

68

—

—

—

—

—

— Total credit related expense/(income) 7,433

7,873

1,651

3,872

3,454

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 17,743

17,631

17,752

15,641

15,237

14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103 General and administrative 11,052

10,859

10,758

12,452

8,625

8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100 Regulatory fees 1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

725

725

725

725

831 Total operating expenses 29,795

29,490

29,510

29,093

24,587

24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034



































Net earnings 67,858

63,146

65,632

59,158

63,485

58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455 Income tax expense 11,933

10,114

14,000

9,938

12,681

11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475 Preferred stock dividends 6,303

5,667

5,666

5,666

5,897

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792 Core earnings $ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 45,188



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ 882

$ (639)

$ (2,573)

$ 3,084

$ (1,064)

$ (359)

$ 1,683

$ (836)

$ 2,921 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (137)

2,709

1,099

5,737

205

2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (4)

(65)

9

(83)

99

(87)

(14)

(37)

1,714 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 26

25

28

(39)

27

26

31

88

29 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,934)

255

(1,070)

534

(503)

(1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —

—

—

—

(1,619)

—

—

—

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items 245

(480)

526

(1,939)

260

(143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,700

$ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 51,345

