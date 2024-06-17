Farmer Mac to Redeem Outstanding Series C Preferred Stock

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.PRC) has announced that it intends to provide notice to the holders of its 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Series C Preferred Stock") of the redemption of all of its outstanding 3,000,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock.

Farmer Mac will redeem the Series C Preferred Stock for a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends through and including the redemption date. The redemption date will be July 18, 2024. On and after the redemption date, dividends on the Series C Preferred Stock will cease to accrue.

All shares of Series C Preferred Stock are issued in book-entry form only through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Accordingly, the redemption of the Series C Preferred Stock, including payment of the redemption price, will be completed according to DTC's procedures. A notice of redemption will be given today to the holders of Series C Preferred Stock. Payment to DTC for the Series C Preferred Stock so redeemed will be made by Equiniti Trust Company ("Equiniti"), as transfer agent. Equiniti's address is as follows:

Forward-Looking Statements

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As a secondary market provider for our nation's agricultural and rural infrastructure credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. More information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

