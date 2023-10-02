Farmer-owned cooperatives join, $10 million invested into New Mexico agriculture through Rural Roots Endowment

News provided by

American AgCredit

02 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Farm Credit of New Mexico is now Farm Credit association, American AgCredit

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued strength and growth of New Mexico agriculture is a key focus in the Oct. 1 merger between American AgCredit (AAC) and Farm Credit of New Mexico (FCNM). To keep FCNM capital working for the success of local agriculture, American AgCredit is funding a $10 million Rural Roots Endowment. The endowment is focused on investing in the long-term viability, sustainability, and profitability of agriculture in New Mexico. 

Continue Reading
Rural Roots Endowment
Rural Roots Endowment
FCNM AAC
FCNM AAC

"Firmly rooted in American AgCredit's core values is an unwavering commitment to the communities where we work and live," said Shacey Sullivan, executive head of communications and government relations at American AgCredit. "Our customers — especially young and beginning farmers and ranchers — are paramount to the continued success of American agriculture and our nation's food security." 

American AgCredit designed the endowment to provide grants and direct funds to New Mexico agricultural organizations that support the next generation of farmers and ranchers – like FFA, 4-H, junior livestock, and scholarships –- as well as protect New Mexico agriculture, fight hunger in New Mexico, and continue ag education in New Mexico. 

To manage the endowment, AAC is proud to partner with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM). For over 34 years, the CFSNM has awarded grants, scholarships, and emergency funding in New Mexico. Rural Roots Endowment grant funds will be released starting in 2024. 

"The Rural Roots Endowment is focused on the future—a commitment to supporting farmers, ranchers, and our neighbors who live and work in rural America," said Dr. Terra V. Winter, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. "It will support New Mexico agriculture's success well into the future."

Last year, American AgCredit invested nearly $1.4 million in donations, sponsorships, scholarships, volunteer hours and special programs focused on young and beginning farmers and feeding people. To learn more about how local communities benefit from American AgCredit's investments, visit https://www.agloan.com/about-us/community-giving/#report.

ABOUT AMERICAN AGCREDIT 

American AgCredit was chartered in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System and is the nation's fifth-largest Farm Credit association. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada, and Oklahoma, and serves capital market customers throughout the United States. 

American AgCredit's financial services include production and mortgage financing, equipment and vehicle leasing, crop and life insurance, lines of credit, and the Young, Beginning and Small Farmer Program. American AgCredit also provides interest-free loans for qualifying 4-H, FFA and AgYouth programs, and college scholarships to students interested in agriculture. Learn more at AgLoan.com.

SOURCE American AgCredit

Also from this source

Farm Credit Farmer-Owned Cooperatives Merger Effective Oct. 1

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.