Farmers & Merchants Bank Celebrates Laguna Beach Branch With Open House and $20,000 Match to SchoolPower

Guests enjoyed an evening of connection, local art and charcuterie as F&M Bank marked its first year serving the Laguna Beach community.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M Bank) celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Laguna Beach branch with a community open house that brought together clients, neighbors and local partners for an evening of connection, cuisine and giving.

The "Get On Board"-themed celebration featured a live broadcast from KXFM, a surfboard art installation and a "Build Your Own Charcuterie" station where guests crafted their own F&M-branded boards to take home.

(Left to right) Sarah Durand, executive director of SchoolPower; Ashley Brown, president of SchoolPower; Kathy Reed, senior vice president and regional relationship manager at F&M Bank; and Henry Walker, CEO of F&M Bank.

A highlight of the evening was a collaboration with SchoolPower – Laguna Beach Education Foundation , a nonprofit that supports all students in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. F&M Bank CEO presented on air a $20,000 matching gift to complement SchoolPower's live calling campaign. These funds will support SchoolPower's wide range of programs, including academics, athletics, arts and student well-being.

"This event was a celebration of both our first year in Laguna Beach and the relationships that make this community special," said Henry Walker, CEO of F&M Bank. "It was great to collaborate with our longtime client, SchoolPower, to support their fundraising goals for local students. Moments like this remind us why community connection is at the heart of everything we do."

The open house welcomed the community for coffee, wine, an affogato station and a variety of hors d'oeuvres, all set against the backdrop of the Laguna Beach coastline. Guests also participated in a community art installation, each being asked to make their mark on a Hobie surfboard that will reside permanently in the branch lobby.

The evening reflected F&M Bank's hallmark white-glove service and ongoing commitment to the Laguna Beach community. Learn more about the Laguna Beach branch .

About F&M Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, F&M Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. F&M Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #537388. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.FMB.com .

