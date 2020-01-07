Farmers & Merchants Bank Selects Newgen to Transform its Online Account Opening Process

Using Newgen's application, the bank aims to streamline every step of its customer acquisition process, from omni-channel initiation to the actual opening of the account. Built on a low code automation platform, the application helps the bank minimize data entry and increase cross/up-sell opportunities for a smooth and delightful customer journey.

"F&M Bank's partnership with Newgen is critical in our ongoing strategic and financial commitment to creating leading-edge, best-in-class digital experiences for our clients. We realized early on that a seamless unified online account opening platform would be the key to taking our technology to the next level, and Newgen, with their smart insights, responsiveness, and customized POCs, was the clear choice for F&M. Their application will provide new potential clients with an intuitive appointment scheduling interface and easy multi-channel onboarding, all within a warm, welcoming, and intuitive digital design framework. We are proud to have Newgen join us, and we look forward to have them help F&M Bank stay California's Strongest for many years to come," said Melissa Lanfre, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of F&M Bank.

"Newgen is committed to enable F&M's digital transformation journey. From the beginning our approach was to work closely with them and build a tailor-made yet flexible offering for a robust online account opening application. F&M team has been a terrific partner in this journey, and we look forward to helping them in their growth initiatives," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank:

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through robust Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank's website, www.fmb.com.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

To know how Newgen is connecting enterprises and transforming experiences, visit: http://www.newgensoft.com/

Connect Details:

Media Contact:

