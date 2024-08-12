Farmers' Almanac Releases Wet Winter Whirlwind Forecast

LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a wild ride! The Farmers' Almanac warns that winter 2024/25 is shaping up to be a "wet whirlwind," meaning there will be a lot of precipitation and storms. Depending on where you live, you may see lots of snow or rain.

Brace yourself! The 2025 Farmers' Almanac predicts a wet whirlwind winter with lots of snow, rain, and storms. Post this Farmers' Almanac Winter 2024/25 Forecast 2025 Farmers' Almanac now on sale everywhere books and magazines are sold.

Winter Temperatures – How Cold?

The Almanac is predicting a deep chill to settle over the Northern Plains and Great Lakes regions for much of the season. But don't think the South is off the hook. Southern areas should expect some frigid blasts from Old Man Winter, even if the temperatures are slightly more moderate overall. Cold snaps are forecast to hit during the final week of January into early February, with the Northern Plains potentially seeing the most extreme cold.

Snow?

The Northeast is in the bullseye for a barrage of storms this winter, with the Farmers' Almanac calling for above-normal amounts of winter precipitation. Ski-lovers will enjoy nice powder days. Snow will likely be more plentiful in the interior and mountainous regions of New England and the Northeast, while those near the coast can expect more rain. The Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, and Southeast should get ready for a wet, white, and slushy season.

On the flip side, the Southwest and South Central States are looking at a drier winter with below-normal precipitation.

Winter Warnings

The 2025 Farmers' Almanac suggests keeping a close watch on the final week of January for an active storm track that could bring heavy precipitation and strong winds to the eastern half of the country. Texas and the Northwest may also want to prepare for a potential snowstorm that could winter bring up to 6 inches to Texas, and a foot or more to the Bitterroot Mountains of Idaho during the first week of February.

Farmers' Almanac Weather Formula

The Farmers' Almanac's proprietary weather prediction formula adapts to the mysteries of nature as well as the effects of La Niña, which is predicted to develop and hang on through the winter.

About the Farmers' Almanac

For over 200 years, the Farmers' Almanac has provided 16 months of weather forecasts, planting and gardening charts, and advice on everything from fishing to potty training. Its exclusive calendars tell you the best days to plant, brew, stargaze, and more.

Learn more at FarmersAlmanac.com

Media Contact:

Sandi Duncan, Philom., Editor

[email protected]

207-755-2349

SOURCE Farmers' Almanac