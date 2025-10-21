Farmers and Combines Share the Spotlight in the 2025 Fendt Harvest Tour

The Fendt Harvest Tour captures the long days, unpredictable weather and quiet determination that define harvest, while giving farmers the chance to experience how technology is reshaping what's possible in the field. At each stop of the tour, Fendt is transporting its IDEAL® combine directly onto farmers' fields, bringing its advanced technology and capabilities straight to their operations. Each stop gives farmers a hands-on opportunity to see how Fendt's precision engineering is reshaping what's possible in their own fields, from improved efficiency to smarter harvesting.

At each stop, the spotlight falls on both the farmers and the Fendt IDEAL combine as they step inside the cab. Operators are using the machine's exclusive IDEALdrive™ joystick steering system, the only combine steering system of its kind offered by a major manufacturer, to cut row after row with better visibility and less strain, wrapping up their days with fewer aches and a clearer view of the field ahead. When it's time to unload, the combine's 485-bushel grain tank empties in just 81 seconds, keeping crews moving through tight harvest windows. And as conditions change, IDEALharvest™ automation fine-tunes the combine's settings in real time, helping operators maintain grain quality and keep pace through every shift.

"This tour is about showing what harvest really looks like: long days, hard work and the technology that helps farmers get the job done," said Kevin Forth, Sr. Tactical Marketing Manager at AGCO. "The IDEAL combine has become a partner in the process. It's built to perform when every minute counts."

Tour Details

Each of the stops features a diverse mix of operations and farming families and is a demonstration of AGCO's and Fendt's "Farmer-First" philosophy. This is an opportunity for farmers to experience Fendt – perhaps for the first time – to help bring in their remaining crops.

This unique event will give local farmers a chance to experience IDEAL's tremendous harvest speed, capacity and automation capabilities. These features allow operators to focus less on manual settings and more on results.

Follow the Tour

The Fendt Harvest Tour by AGCO kicks-off on social media on October 20 across YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and Facebook. Viewers can follow along at https://www.fendt.com/us/products/combines/harvest-tour to watch the full series, explore behind-the-scenes content and learn more about the Fendt IDEAL combine.

Watch the stories. See the performance. Join the tour.

Fendt and IDEAL are registered trademarks of AGCO. IDEALdrive and IDEALharvest are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

About Fendt

Fendt is the leading high-tech brand at AGCO for farmers with the highest demands regarding quality of machines and services. The customers benefit from innovative technology that increases their performance, efficiency and profitability. Fendt tractors and combines operate globally on professional farms as well as in non-agricultural fields. Resource-saving and smart Fendt technologies support farmers and contractors in successfully working sustainably and economically worldwide. www.instagram.com/fendt_north_america | www.linkedin.com/company/fendt/ | www.youtube.com/@FendtNorthAmerica

