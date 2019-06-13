Farmers and Food Industry Leaders to Celebrate Inauguration of U.S. Agriculture Exhibit on the National Mall

LENEXA, Kan., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Journal announces a new national effort to promote conservation, sustainability and stewardship across all segments of agriculture, and the grand opening of a major installation about U.S. agriculture, will be the focus of a media event July 26 hosted on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the nearby Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

A morning press briefing will announce the opening of "U.S. Agriculture Through the Voice of the Farmer," an interactive learning experience set amid a garden of commodity and specialty food crops on display on the National Mall through October 2020. The briefing also will announce the launch of "America's Conservation Ag Movement," designed to be the largest public-private partnership dedicated to helping U.S. farmers and ranchers expand their adoption of conservation ag practices. A panel of thought leaders will discuss how consumer demands are driving change and opportunities across agriculture. USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Undersecretary Greg Ibach will provide closing remarks.

"The Voice of the Farmer" is a project of the Farm Journal Foundation in cooperation with the USDA, the National Corn Growers Association and Trust In Food, an initiative of Farm Journal that is bridging the gap between consumers and agriculture with bi-directional communication along the food continuum. The installation is adjacent to the USDA's Whitten Building, at the entrance to the Smithsonian Metro stop, in an area that attracts 24 million visitors each year. Screen-based kiosks, onsite ambassadors and a mobile app share the authentic voices and video stories of working farmers and ranchers across the nation. The garden also showcases technologies that are critical to producing affordable, wholesome food and maintaining healthy wildlife habitats.

"Supporting the role of farmers and ranchers in building their businesses and telling their story has been at the heart of Farm Journal for more than 140 years," said Mitch Rouda, President, Trust In Food. "We are proud to support the work of mission-aligned partners to bring authentic stories of U.S. agriculture to the National Mall and to help the agriculture community adapt to profound change as the industry grows ever more sustainable and environmentally friendly."

"America's Conservation Ag Movement," a project of Trust In Food, challenges the agriculture community, long proud of its history of good conservation and stewardship, to rise to the next level of safekeeping of soil, water and air. The program is a partnership of public, private and non-governmental organizations designed to more widely share data, research, educational and engagement tools to help all segments of agriculture meet the expectations of the public. Communication, education, online resources and on-the-ground peer-to-peer sharing in watersheds across the nation will support multiple and diverse efforts to improve the environmental outcomes of agriculture and build a more sustainable food supply.

Farm Journal CEO Andy Weber described the launch of America's Conservation Ag Movement as "a historic event celebrating the partnership of Farm Journal Foundation and Farm Journal's Trust in Food initiative with the resources of USDA, major environmental NGOs, agribusinesses and the food industry. It will be the largest public-private partnership in the history of conservation, solely focused on empowering farmers to adopt scalable and profitable conservation and stewardship practices."

To register for the July 26 event or learn more about the America's Conservation Ag Movement, go to www.TrustInFood.com.

To learn more about "Voice of the Farmer," go to www.FarmJournalFoundation.org.

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 141 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a mobile text marketing business; and an array of datadriven paid information products. Farm Journal also is the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace, Machinery Pete LLC. In 2010, Farm Journal established the non-profit, public charity Farm Journal Foundation dedicated to help sustain agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

About Trust In Food™

Trust In Food™ is a purpose-driven division of Farm Journal dedicated to rebuilding consumer confidence in the U.S. agricultural value chain by partnering with farmers and ranchers to accelerate conservation agriculture practice adoption and maintenance benefiting land, water, air and the financial health of farm businesses. It advances this mission through data science, research, strategic communications and the omnichannel Farm Journal platform in collaboration with conservation organizations, government agencies, agribusinesses, food companies and retailers, and other foodsystem stakeholders.

About Farm Journal Foundation

Farm Journal Foundation is an independent, 501 (c)(3) organization with the mission of sustaining agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population. Key issues of the organization include global food security, agriculture research and development, nutrition and conservation agriculture. Defined goals and measurable outcomes around key issue areas are advanced through an integrated advocacy framework that is comprised of three central programs, including Farmers Feeding the World, HungerU and Farm Journal Foundation Policy Dialogue. To learn more about Farm Journal Foundation please visit www.farmjournalfoundation.org.

For more information, contact:

Susan Rhode

Director of Marketing

(913) 213-7110

srhode@farmjournal.com

