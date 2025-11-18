Farmers and Merchants Trust Company Appoints New Trust Officer in Santa Barbara

Experienced attorney Angela Greenspan joins FMTC to strengthen the company's Central Coast presence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (FMTC) has appointed Angela Greenspan as a trust officer, furthering the company's investment in Santa Barbara and its commitment to relationship-driven service. Greenspan joins the team led by Salvatore "Tory" Milazzo, senior vice president and trust and investment manager, at FMTC's newly relocated office at 33 E. Carrillo St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

A seasoned estate planning and business law attorney, Greenspan brings a distinctive perspective to trust administration and a commitment to serving others. In her new role, she helps clients navigate complex financial and estate matters while providing guidance through major life transitions.

"Angela's legal expertise, relationship-focused approach and deep community ties reflect FMTC's belief that trust is built through relationships," said Milazzo. "She understands our clients' needs on a personal level and brings the insight to help them plan for the future with confidence. Her strong connections across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties make her an ideal addition to our growing Central Coast team."

Greenspan also has Santa Barbara roots, contributing to fundraising and mentorship programs and serving on the boards of the Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation, the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Foundation, and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. Her community leadership mirrors one of FMTC's values of service above self.

"I look forward to building meaningful relationships with clients and helping them navigate life's transitions with confidence," said Greenspan. "FMTC's dedication to family, personal service and community immediately resonated with me, and I'm excited to join this growing team."

To learn more about FMTC and its commitment to Santa Barbara, visit www.fmtrust.com .

About Farmers and Merchants Trust Company

Founded in 1920, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (FMTC), a subsidiary of Queen City Investments, Inc., is the oldest continuously operating trust company in California. For over a century, FMTC has protected and grown the financial legacies of the families it serves. With $6.5 billion in assets under management, FMTC specializes in full-service personal trust and professional investment management, offering customized solutions for individuals, families, non-profits and businesses. While larger financial institutions rely on impersonal virtual models, FMTC prioritizes building lasting, personal relationships through real people.

