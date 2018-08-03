Farmers and Ranchers Are Encouraged to Immediately Submit Their Applications for Federal Conservation Assistance

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the uncertainties of a new Farm Bill, NRCS continues to accept applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). NRCS will screen and rank eligible applications for early funding by November 16, 2018.

For a list of early funding opportunities, please refer to the EQIP webpage https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/ca/programs/financial/eqip/. Any application not considered for this quarter's obligations will be processed for funding consideration after February 1, 2019.

For those who have not yet applied, NRCS recommends you submit an application immediately to ensure consideration this quarter. For producers who've already submitted applications, NRCS will be sending deferral letters over the next few days with directions to notify NRCS on whether to proceed with, modify, or cancel their application.

To be ready for EQIP funding consideration, interested applicants will need to:

Develop a conservation plan

Submit an application

Meet program eligibility requirements

Approve their EQIP schedule of operations

An EQIP application must be supported by a conservation plan, co-developed by the landowner and the NRCS conservationist, listing the actions that will be undertaken to improve the natural resource condition being addressed and the timeline for doing so. The time needed to complete a conservation plan and process eligibility can vary, from a few weeks to more than a month.

EQIP provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers in order to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits. These include improved water and air quality, improved irrigation efficiency, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation, forest restoration and creating or enhancing wildlife habitat.

RCPP promotes coordination between NRCS and its partners to deliver conservation assistance to producers and landowners. NRCS provides assistance to producers through partnership agreements and through program contracts or easement agreements. Eligible applications for the San Diego County Partnership for Agricultural Sustainability and the North Coast Oak Woodland Conservation Project will be considered.

For additional information, interested farmers and ranchers are encouraged to contact their local NRCS Service Center. Service center locations and more information on the programs can be found at www.ca.nrcs.usda.gov .

NRCS has provided leadership in a partnership effort to help America's private landowners and managers conserve their soil, water and other natural resources since 1935.

USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service

