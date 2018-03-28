Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Dividend

WINDSOR, Va., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to holders of common stock of the company. On an annualized basis the $0.10 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend paid in December 2017 and in March 2017.

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on April 6, 2018, with payment to occur by April 16, 2018.