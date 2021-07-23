Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $3.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. These results increased approximately 183.30% from the $1.3 million, or $0.42 per share, earned during the second quarter of 2020. Net income through the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $5.7 million or $1.82 per share, which is a 140.11% increase from the $2.4 million or $0.76 per share, reported for 2020.

At June 30, 2021, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.97%, compared to 0.96% in 2020.

Return on average equity of 17.05%, compared to 7.94% in 2020.

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 20.12%, compared to 9.64% in 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.20%, reduced from 3.47% in the prior year.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.28% from 0.45% at June 30, 2020 .

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans decreased $21.1 million, or 7.56%, as compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by many small businesses using excess cash from continued stimulus programs to pay down their credit lines. The Company had approximately $14.2 million in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. Deposit balances have increased by $46.8 million to $500.1 million as of June 30, 2021 from $453.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $21.9 million and make up approximately 34.31% of total deposits. The influx of customer stimulus payments, PPP loan funds and seasonal municipality deposits all contributed to this increase in deposits. Management has focused on minimizing cash held in federal funds by deploying excess into high quality investments when prudent and to offset tepid loan growth being seen throughout our market.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.

"As previously disclosed we completed the sale of other real estate owned that resulted in a net, pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the second quarter. This one-time gain provides a boost to our already strong capital position and will help to further our strategy of investing for growth, to include the acquisition of other non-interest income business lines. We remain keenly focused on creating value for our shareholders via increased profitability and returning capital through increasing common dividends. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to serve our customers with an emphasis on improving efficiency and expanding product offerings" stated Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Results of Operations

Net interest income decreased less than 1.00% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The inflation of our balance sheet due to stimulus funds for consumers, businesses and municipalities coupled with the downward pressure on loan rates has caused much of the reduction in net interest margin. While we still have a small percentage of deposits that will reprice downward over the next twelve months, our cost of funds will not be reduced at the same pace as the previous twelve months going forward.

Non-interest income through the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $8.0 million and was increased by 87.20% over the same period in the prior year due primarily to the gain from unwinding the interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter. In April 2021, the Company closed on the sale of other real estate owned that had been held for an extended period of time. The gross sales proceeds totaled $3.6 million and the property had a cost basis of $525 thousand, resulting in a net, pre-tax gain of $3.1 million.

Non-interest expense increased 1.49% through the first quarter of 2021 compared to same period in 2020. Management continues to balance investing in growth and new markets with prudent expense control.

No provision for loan losses was added during the second quarter of 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.32% of gross loans as of June 30, 2021, including loans originated through the PPP, and 2.45% of gross loans excluding loans originated through the PPP (1).

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned decreased from $844 thousand at December 31, 2020 to $277 thousand at June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the sale of the other real estate owned previously discussed. There were no additions to nonaccrual loans during the quarter.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of June 30, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $374 thousand, or 0.14% of total gross loans. This compared to $467 thousand or 0.13% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2020.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









6/30/2021

12/31/2020 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 29,395

$ 28,557 Available-for-sale securities 263,465

203,766 Non-marketable equity securities 5,821

6,279 Loans held for investment 263,700

285,009 Allowance for loan losses (6,118)

(6,347) Loans held for investment, net 257,582

278,662 Premises and equipment, net 6,193

6,277 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 10,070

10,250 Other real estate owned 147

672 Bank-owned life insurance 11,527

11,378 Other assets 6,772

6,077 Total assets $ 590,972

$ 551,918







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 171,574

$ 149,637 Interest-bearing deposits 328,496

303,586 Total deposits 500,070

453,223 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings -

10,000 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,922

6,637 Other liabilities 5,857

6,912 Total liabilities 521,349

485,272







Common stock 391

389 Capital surplus 3,541

3,357 Retained earnings 58,980

54,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,315

6,341 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 67,227

64,190 Noncontrolling interest 2,396

2,456 Total stockholders' equity 69,623

66,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 590,972

$ 551,918









Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 2,907

$ 3,494

$ 6,194

$ 6,871 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,215

955

2,306

1,946 Interest on federal funds sold 3

2

9

78 Other interest income 7

64

15

68 Total interest and dividend income 4,132

4,515

8,524

8,963















Interest expense













Interest on deposits 329

436

660

1,030 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 3

12

30

72 Interest on capital notes 70

49

136

98 Interest on repurchase agreements 9

8

21

17 Total interest expense 411

505

847

1,217 Net interest income 3,721

4,010

7,677

7,746 Provision for loan losses -

526

-

651 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,721

3,484

7,677

7,095















Noninterest income













Service charges and other fee income 105

101

217

236 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 181

142

341

270 Insurance commissions 1,344

1,307

2,935

2,965 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities 2

259

275

352 Gain on interest rate swap -

-

423

- Income on bank owned life insurance 75

74

149

150 Gain on sale of other real estate owned 3,110

-

3,110

- Other income 360

266

555

303 Total noninterest income 5,177

2,149

8,005

4,276















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 2,579

2,420

5,143

4,982 Occupancy and equipment 457

481

972

997 Bank franchise and other taxes 155

162

340

346 Advertising and marketing 97

84

202

205 Data processing 391

376

755

774 Other noninterest expense 617

530

1,197

1,179 Total non-interest expense 4,296

4,053

8,609

8,483 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 4,602

1,580

7,073

2,888 Income tax expense 812

184

1,195

340 Net income 3,790

1,396

5,878

2,548 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 73

84

197

182 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 3,717

$ 1,312

$ 5,681

$ 2,366

















Financial Highlights













June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)









Basic net income $ 1.19 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Book value at end of period $ 21.51 $ 19.77 $ 20.65 $ 19.92 $ 18.94 Tangible book value at end of period $ 18.29 $ 16.52 $ 17.35 $ 16.60 $ 15.59 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,121,308 3,116,938 3,104,776 3,104,004 3,102,617 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Shares outstanding at period end 3,125,678 3,125,678 3,108,462 3,106,809 3,106,809











Selected Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 1.97% 1.38% 1.05% 0.96% 0.96% Return on average stockholders' equity 17.05% 12.14% 8.70% 7.90% 7.94% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 20.12% 14.41% 10.45% 9.54% 9.64% Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 3.20% 3.22% 3.53% 3.37% 3.47% Cost of deposits 0.28% 0.35% 0.38% 0.39% 0.45% Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 58.18% 41.69% 44.17% 37.23% 34.89% Efficiency ratio (4) 48.28% 63.58% 69.09% 69.63% 70.52%











Balance Sheet Ratios









Loans to deposits 51.51% 53.78% 61.29% 65.03% 67.11% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.57% 10.91% 11.92% 11.74% 11.47% Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.14% 0.10% 0.13% 0.10% 0.07% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.32% 2.32% 2.23% 2.20% 2.11% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.04% 0.04% 0.09% 0.09% 0.11%























(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.





(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income







(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





