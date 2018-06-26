Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Dividend

WINDSOR, Va., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to holders of common stock of the company. On an annualized basis the $0.10 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in March 2018.

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on July 6, 2018, with payment to occur by July 16, 2018.