Farmers Insurance® Announces 2021 Farmers Insurance Open® Exemption For APGA Tour Championship Winner Kamaiu Johnson

"At Farmers we value diversity and are proud to help support the APGA Tour in its mission to level the playing field for many talented golfers," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers. "The APGA Tour is doing incredible work to expand the game of golf and we are thrilled to be able to provide Kamaiu the chance to play in his first-ever PGA TOUR tournament. His performance on the course, and commitment to serving his community continually impress us."

In September, Johnson shot a final-round 4-under-par 68, including a birdie on the final hole, to win the APGA Tour Championship. Johnson finished in the top 10 in all of the final five events on the APGA Tour in 2020.

The exemption is the latest example of Farmers support for the APGA Tour in recent years. The national insurer has provided funding for APGA Tour events and the organization's athletes, sponsored players including Johnson and Willie Mack III, and hosted the first-ever APGA Tour event at a PGA TOUR tournament at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Farmers is deepening its commitment in 2021 by increasing its financial support for player access, working to provide professional and career development opportunities for athletes, and helping to bring the game to younger athletes through events when it's safe to gather in-person.

Removing the financial burden associated with the game is a top priority for both Farmers and the APGA Tour. Ensuring players have access to the tools and support they need allows them to better focus on competing. For players like Johnson, the support Farmers provides to both him and his fellow APGA athletes can be invaluable.

"Working with Farmers and serving as a brand ambassador has been life-changing," said Kamaiu Johnson. "When I spoke with Jeff virtually and he shared the exemption news with me, I was in shock. Earlier this year, I said I wanted to be back at Torrey Pines but playing on the South Course and now that statement is a reality. The opportunity to play in the Farmers Insurance Open is the culmination of a lot of work that I've put into the game, but also the sacrifice and help from so many others. This means the world to me, to my family and to my hometown of Tallahassee."

For more information about Farmers commitment to the game, visit Farmers.com/Golf .

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About APGA Tour

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour Board of Directors works to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner city young people. In addition to conducting up to eight tournaments awarding $250,000 in prize money annually, the APGA conducts the Charlie Sifford Player Development Program to aid young minority golfers.

Contact:

External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

www.farmersinsurance.com

