Farmers Insurance® Begins Year Providing Commercial Auto Insurance Coverage to Uber Drivers in 13 New Markets

"Having been in the commercial automobile insurance business for more than 80 years, we are proud to have leveraged our talent and insights to develop an innovative commercial auto insurance solution that helps Uber and drivers using the Uber App," said Sharon Fernandez, president of business insurance for Farmers Insurance. "Farmers® remains committed to working with leading innovators, like Uber, to develop products and services, including industry-leading claims management services, that continue to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers."

Generally, Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers are required to have state-compliant auto insurance policies covering bodily injury liability, property damage and first party medical benefits, as required by law. Farmers will be providing these coverages to Uber and drivers using the Uber App through commercial auto insurance policies with Uber. Under the policies, coverage begins when a driver turns on their Uber App and applies through ride acceptance, rider pick-up, and trip completion.

Farmers is not new to the ridesharing arena as it was one of the first insurers to offer an endorsement that extended some personal automobile insurance coverages to rideshare drivers while they were logged into their TNC's smart phone application and waiting to be matched with a rider. The Farmers rideshare endorsement is now offered to drivers in 29 states.

This Uber and Farmers alliance in the 13 new markets began December 31, 2019.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: Farmers Insurance

External Communications

reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

818-965-0007

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

http://www.farmersinsurance.com

