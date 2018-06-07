Farmers Insurance® Deploys Claims Teams to Assist Customers in Storm-Affected Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.

Foremost customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Customers who have suffered damage to their automobile may be able to expedite the auto inspection process by filing their claim via the Farmers website or mobile app and scheduling a drive-in appointment electronically. Those filing an automobile claim via phone may also request the drive-in appointment option when speaking with their Farmers representative.

Those impacted by the storm are encouraged to take the following actions when safe:

Take a careful look at homes and autos to identify potential damage.

Take photographs of any damage noted to property.

Make emergency repairs or temporary emergency repairs as needed to prevent further damage. If you are unable to do so yourself, you may want to consider hiring a professional.

Do not forget to check landscaping.

Talk to your Farmers agent if you have questions regarding damage and the claims process.

