Farmers Insurance® Donates $1 Million to Support Team Rubicon's Disaster Response and COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts

"As an industry leader in disaster response, Farmers Insurance has a longstanding commitment to helping customers and communities during times of crises," said Courtney Vandermause, Director of Corporate Citizenship for Farmers Insurance. "We're proud to support Team Rubicon as the organization continues to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from natural and humanitarian disasters—including its latest efforts to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations."

Established in 2010 with the goal of quickly responding to large-scale disasters, Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders and civilian volunteers to rapidly provide relief to communities in need. Farmers has partnered with Team Rubicon since 2015 as part of its philanthropic focus on disaster resilience.

"Farmers Insurance continues to be a valuable partner and visionary leader in supporting Team Rubicon's mission," said Jake Wood, Co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. "Over the course of the pandemic, Team Rubicon has reimagined our approach to disaster response. We've helped package and deliver meals, launched and expanded COVID-19 testing operations, and are now playing a major role in vaccine distribution for vulnerable populations. We're thankful to donors like Farmers who enable Team Rubicon to remain responsive in deploying our Greyshirts to create impact and help communities overcome unprecedented challenges."

Team Rubicon is also a founding member of the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination (VCV), including six other leading Veteran organizations to support local and state officials in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that each American who wants the vaccine has equitable access to it.

To learn more about Farmers commitment to supporting communities and other philanthropic work, visit https://www.farmers.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 140,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 800 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

