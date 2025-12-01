Farmers Insurance® Named Founding Partner and Official Insurance Partner of TGL Presented by SoFi

Farmers Insurance Sponsoring TGL's Perfect Season Challenge, Launching Today at TGLGolf.com

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance today announced it is sponsoring TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league, as a Founding Partner and its Official Insurance Partner. Farmers® is a new Founding Partner for TGL's second season, which returns with its opening match Sunday, Dec. 28 on ABC, the league's broadcast network debut.

With a multiyear commitment, Farmers Insurance kicks off its sponsorship with TGL's Perfect Season Challenge, launching today at TGLGolf.com. The Perfect Season Challenge asks fans to pick the winning team of each regular season TGL match plus a few predictive questions to try and win $500,000 for a perfect score or prizes for first, second, or third place podium finishes on the leaderboard.

"Partnering with TGL represents a fresh, dynamic way for Farmers to connect with the golf community, creating new opportunities to engage fans through elevated experiences," said Joyce Chagan, Head of Brand Strategy for Farmers Insurance. "At Farmers, we believe you shouldn't have to compromise, whether it's quality for savings or the way you experience sports. TGL was built to reimagine the fan journey, and we're excited to bring our 'Don't Compromise' platform to life both in-venue and nationwide."

"Farmers Insurance values our technology-driven vision for the future of golf, and we're honored to welcome them to TGL," said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer, TMRW Sports. "Farmers Insurance recognizes the engagement that primetime team golf delivers with a wide spectrum of sports fans, especially younger fans."

In addition to serving as presenting sponsor of the Perfect Season Challenge, Farmers Insurance's partnership includes national ads, in-broadcast integrations, and digital and social media content. As one of the largest insurers in the U.S. of vehicles, homes, small businesses and more, Farmers Insurance is TGL's latest Founding Partner and joins a roster including Best Buy, Businessolver, Genesis, Hankook Tires, Proofpoint, and Shriners Children's. SoFi serves as TGL's Presenting Sponsor and Naming Rights Sponsor for SoFi Center.

