Farmers Insurance® Stands with the AAPI Community Against Violence and Hate

"Recent, tragic events in the country have once again reinforced the important responsibility large enterprises like Farmers have in taking a stand against violence, hate and racism of all kinds," said Jeff Dailey, Chief Executive Officer for Farmers Insurance. "I join the Farmers community, including members of the Farmers Asian Alliance, in mourning the lives lost to senseless acts of racial violence and advocating for safety and equality. No one should feel unsafe because of the color of their skin, cultural heritage or gender identity."

Farmers today announced donations to several causes in support of the AAPI community and to combat violence, including:

- $50,000 for Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, an organization whose mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.

- Farmers employees have launched an internal campaign giving to Stop AAPI Hate, an effort launched in 2020 to track and respond to incidents of hate, violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. Farmers will match employee donations up to $50,000 to benefit both AAJC and Stop AAPI Hate.

- $10,000 for Off Their Plate, to bolster a recently launched campaign to support Asian-American owned restaurants and help feed Asian Americans facing food insecurity.

To learn more about how Farmers is supporting communities through its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit Farmers.com.

