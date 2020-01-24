Farmers Insurance® Supports Local Military Families at Armed Services YMCA San Diego

"It's an honor to be able to help give back to the brave men and women who have given so much to serve our country," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance. "Working with the Armed Services YMCA San Diego, as part of our work with the Farmers Insurance Open's Champions for Youth Program, allows Farmers to help make an impact on the local community and San Diego's military families."

During a special morning ceremony on Thursday, Farmers presented Martinez with keys to a refurbished van, which was restored by technicians at a local area Caliber Collision Center who donated their time and talent to refurbish the vehicle as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program®. The Caliber team also engaged local businesses and contributed gifts, toys and certificates to "stuff the trunk" with additional surprises for the military family. The NABC Recycled Rides® program began in 2007 and since then has donated nearly 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $34 million.

Founded in 1920, the Armed Services YMCA San Diego enhances the lives of military members and their families through specialized counseling, family & youth enrichment, and warrior care programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life.

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

