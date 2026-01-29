Farmers® Launches Full-Service Registered Investment Advisor: Farmers Asset Management, LLC

New RIA Enhances Farmers® Wealth Management Capabilities for Clients

Expanded Services Offer Growth-Minded Advisors Sophisticated Financial Planning Platforms and an Opportunity to Work Alongside a Well-Established Network of Farmers Agency Owners

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers® today announced the launch of Farmers Asset Management, LLC (FAM), a new full-service registered investment advisor (RIA). This RIA enhances Farmers wealth management capabilities, enabling the firm to offer clients extensive wealth management solutions alongside traditional investment and insurance options.

"We are building a full spectrum of financial offerings because investment management and insurance drive mutual growth and help customers with a broad array of financial needs," said Zachary Schear, CFP®, President. "Farmers Asset Management, LLC is a modern wealth management firm designed to provide clients a wide array of fee-based financial planning and investment services. Along with options available through Farmers Financial Solutions, LLC (FFS) and Farmers insurers, customers working with Farmers representatives will have convenient access to top annuity, risk mitigation and insurance offerings through the well-respected Farmers brand to address nearly every stage of their financial lives."

The new RIA will work with Charles Schwab® for custody, clearing and related services, and with Orion® for technology, planning, Outsourced Chief Investment Officer support and access to other best-in-class specialized investment platforms.

Farmers Wealth Management Offerings

For more than 25 years, Farmers has offered wealth management services through FFS. The FFS team includes more than 2,500 registered representatives, helping customers across the country build generational wealth, prepare for the future and ensure their legacies. FFS oversees more than $10 billion in total customer assets. Schear has also served as its President and CEO since January 2024.

Now with the launch of FAM, Farmers offers clients access to a more complete spectrum of wealth management offerings to help them create holistic financial plans.

The new RIA also gives traditional Farmers agents and Farmers Financial Services Agents — those who focus on life insurance and financial services — additional options to offer customers.

Ken Walton, President of Distribution, Farmers Insurance Group®, added, "By creating Farmers Asset Management, LLC, we now offer a way to provide our existing insurance customers a trusted avenue for investment advice, financial planning and asset management. We believe this expanded wealth management platform will attract growth-oriented, fee-based advisors who are ready to elevate their businesses by providing more comprehensive services and appreciate the important role that risk, guaranteed income and insurance products can play in helping clients reach their financial goals."

About Farmers Asset Management, LLC

Farmers Asset Management, LLC (FAM) is part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies® — a 95-year-old insurance organization that serves millions of customers across the country. A FAM affiliate, Farmers Financial Solutions, LLC (FFS), has dedicated the past 25 years to helping individuals and families throughout the U.S. retire with dignity, build generational wealth, prepare for the future, and preserve their legacy. FFS's success, as exemplified by more than $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), is driven by its unwavering focus on customers. With the addition of FAM, Farmers wants to take financial services to the next level.

FAM advisors place the needs of the customers first, leveraging robust resources to help them protect what matters most. This client-centered approach is at the core of everything FAM does.

About Farmers Financial Solutions, LLC

Farmers Financial Solutions, LLC (FFS) is a Broker Dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and State Securities Divisions. FFS offers brokerage services for buying and selling securities. FFS is also a general insurance agency licensed in multiple states.

