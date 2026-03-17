Farmers National Company Acquires Peoples Bank and Trust Farm Management Business

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Farm Management business of Peoples Bank and Trust, headquartered in McPherson, Kansas. The acquisition includes over 20,000 acres and brings Farmers National Company's total in Kansas to over 400,000 managed acres. This acquisition reflects a shared commitment to providing landowners with experienced, specialized agricultural management and long-term stewardship.

Peoples Bank and Trust has built strong, trusted relationships with its farm management clients over many years. Farmers National Company is honored to continue that legacy by bringing deep expertise, local knowledge, and dedicated resources focused exclusively on farm and ranch management.

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide solutions that improve profitability and long‑term value for landowners," said Grant Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President – Farm and Ranch Management at Farmers National Company. "We are committed to building on this foundation and expanding the level of support and expertise available to these clients."

Farmers National Company has been providing professional farm and ranch management services since 1929 and operates in nearly 30 states. This transition has been planned to ensure a smooth handoff and to expand access to the firm's comprehensive management and advisory capabilities.

Farmers National Company looks forward to welcoming these clients and continuing to support the agricultural communities of Kansas.

Employee-owned Farmers National Company is the nation's leading landowner services provider. Farmers National Company manages nearly 5,000 farms and ranches in 30 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 3,700 properties (1,950 at auction) and more than $3.25 billion of real estate. Additional services provided by the company include energy management, appraisals, insurance, hunting lease management, forest management, FNC Securities, consultations, and collateral inspections. For more information on our company and the services provided, visit www.FarmersNational.com.

SOURCE Farmers National Company