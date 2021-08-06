Farmers, NYC Firefighters Join Forces to Cheer on Yankees as Team Plays in New Field of Dreams

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association is hosting New York City firefighters on a farm near Seneca Falls on August 12 for a televised game viewing between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. The game is significant because the teams will compete on a new field built in Dyersville, Iowa, next to a corn farm that was converted into a baseball field in the 1989 blockbuster "Field of Dreams." The National Corn Growers Association is a sponsor of the game.

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 6:00 P.M. Where: The Ralph Lott & Sons Farms, 2973 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Reporters interested in attending should email Bryan Goodman at [email protected]. Who: The New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association will host farmers and New York City firefighters for a watch party featuring the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. The teams will play on a new field adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.

Why: The game will bring people from every facet of life – from small towns to big cities – to a corn farm to celebrate baseball and American corn and soybean growers. New York corn and soybean farmers wanted to join in the spirit of the event by honoring New York City firefighters for the sacrifices they make every day. At least 20 firefighters from New York City are expected to travel to Seneca Falls for the event.

About the National Corn Growers Association

Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide and the interests of more than 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its 50 affiliated state associations and checkoff organizations work together to create and increase opportunities for their members and their industry.

Media Contact:

Bryan Goodman, NCGA

202-997-1606, [email protected]

SOURCE National Corn Growers Association

