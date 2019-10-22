FarmersOnly, Leading Online Farmers Dating Site and Farmers Dating App, Celebrates Eight Million Members!

Jerry Miller, a Cleveland, OH-based marketing executive, founded FarmersOnly. Jerry did marketing and public relations for thousands of farms and ranches across the country. A conversation with a divorced farmer complaining about a lack of like-minded people to date gave Jerry the idea for a farmers dating site and later a farmer dating app. Seeing a potential need, Jerry spent six months researching singles in farming communities. "I kept hearing the same thing: 'Everybody knows everybody in my rural community, but I go on these dating apps, and they just don't understand the country lifestyle.'

"I started the farmer dating site, FarmersOnly.com, in 2005 because, the way we see it, there are basically two groups in America. Group one revolves around $4 cups of coffee, taxi cabs, blue suits, and getting ahead at all costs in the corporate world rat race. If you fall into this group, then FarmersOnly and the FarmersOnly farmer dating app is not where you want to be dating online. Group two enjoys blue skies, wide open spaces, a love for animals, appreciating nature and understanding the meaning of southern hospitality, even if you don't all live in the South. This group makes up America's Heartland – with good old-fashioned traditional values. If group two sounds like you, there is no online farmers dating site and farmers dating app that comes even close to FarmersOnly," Jerry said.

With only 2 million farmers left in the country, how did FarmersOnly attract 8 million members? Jerry answered, "It's many factors. Millions of singles are searching online for others with common interests to have a meaningful relationship. Plus, with our new online dating app, the sky is the limit."

