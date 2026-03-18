Farmersville Unified School District Awarded $5.8M Federal Grant with Support from Healthy Campus

FARMERSVILLE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Campus, a pioneer in technology-enabled school-based healthcare solutions committed to bringing barrier-free health services to school communities, announced today that Farmersville Unified School District (FUSD) has been awarded over $5.8 million through the U.S. Department of Education's School-Based Mental Health Services (SBMH) Grant Program.

Farmersville USD students are benefiting from expanded school-based health services.

Facing the loss of essential student services due to recent funding cuts, and without an in-house grant team, Farmersville USD partnered with Healthy Campus to pursue a competitive federal opportunity. Healthy Campus identified the grant, guided the strategy, authored the application, and led the district through the full submission process at no cost, enabling Farmersville USD to secure nearly $6 million in funding without taking on additional financial or administrative burden.

The four-year federal award will significantly expand access to school-based mental health services for students in this rural Central Valley district, which serves approximately 2,500 students in Tulare County. Tulare County is recognized as under-resourced and faces limited access to mental health professionals. The grant comes at a critical time for Farmersville USD, which recently experienced funding losses that threatened essential student services and prompted the district to partner with Healthy Campus to identify a viable federal funding opportunity.

"This grant changes what's possible for our students," said Chris Juarez, MTSS Coordinator for Farmersville USD. "As a small, rural district, we simply didn't have the capacity to pursue a federal grant of this scale on our own. Healthy Campus made it possible, and this funding will allow us to provide meaningful mental health support that directly impacts students' learning and well-being."

The School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program is designed to increase the number of credentialed school psychologists and mental health providers in high-need school districts. Through this award, Farmersville USD will significantly strengthen its on-campus mental health workforce and improve access to care for students and families.

Currently, the district has one school psychologist for every 960 students. By the end of Year 4, Farmersville USD aims to reach a ratio of one school psychologist for every 400 students, exceeding national recommendations of 500–700 students per psychologist and enabling earlier intervention, improved continuity of care, and stronger student outcomes.

Grant funding will support 4.5 full-time school psychologists, one full-time lead psychologist, one full-time ABA therapist, and one full-time grant program manager. In addition, two graduate student interns will receive stipends through the grant. Together, these roles will allow the district to expand evidence-based mental health services that address students' social, emotional, and behavioral needs directly within the school setting.

"This award shows what's possible when districts have the right support," said Thomas Shaffer, President of Healthy Campus. "By removing financial and administrative barriers, we help schools deliver sustainable mental health services that strengthen student well-being and academic success."

The award is part of a broader nationwide investment by the U.S. Department of Education to expand school-based mental health services, particularly in rural and high-need communities, ensuring students have access to care that supports both academic success and overall well-being.

About Farmersville Uniﬁed School District

Farmersville Uniﬁed School District is a rural K–12 public school district located in Tulare County, California, serving approximately 2,500 students. The district is dedicated to fostering academic success and student well-being, with a strong focus on meeting the needs of families in California's Central Valley.

About Healthy Campus

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Healthy Campus helps school districts expand access to high-quality, sustainable health and mental health services. By removing financial and administrative barriers, Healthy Campus partners with districts to identify funding opportunities, develop grant strategies, and implement integrated, program-driven, on-campus healthcare solutions that improve student outcomes and strengthen school communities. Learn more at https://healthycampus.com/.

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SOURCE Healthy Campus