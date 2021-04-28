Farmhouse Decor Style Outdoor Garden Flower Pots by Walford Home Arrive in Time for Spring

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walford Home is pleased to announce the official launch of its farmhouse décor style flower pot set. Each set contains three flower pots with a tray suitable for indoor and outdoor plants. A family-owned business based out of North Carolina, Walford Home offers an exquisite selection of home, kitchen and garden products that are functional and decorative.

To find out more about the Flower Pot and Tray Set, please visit https://walfordhome.com/products/potandtrayset

Walford Home Flower Pot & Tray

"Enhance the look of your home or garden with these farmhouse decor pot planters. These vintage flower pots are crafted from durable, heavy-duty galvanized steel for a touch of rustic charm. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, you can create a flourishing herb garden in your kitchen, porch, deck, or patio," said Lawrence Barnes, the senior spokesperson from Walford Home.

Each pot is made from 27mm galvanized steel and has a 4-point connected handle for ease of use. The trays have high-quality pads on the underside for protection and can handle objects with dimensions of 15.6 inches x 2 inches x 3.9 inches. The garden flower pots [same with this link]measure 4.1 inches x 4.1 inches x 3.4 inches and have drain holes in the bottom so that users may water their plants easily.

Walford Home was established in 2017. The company created its galvanized décor and kitchen products for people looking for a distinctive farmhouse style. "We're excited to present our customers with these vintage-finish outdoor flower pots to make spring gardening fun and exciting. The reviews we've received so far have been overwhelmingly positive," Barnes said.

One impressed customer had this to say: "The product arrived exactly as the photos depict. The construction of the pots and tray are of very high quality. The pots have weep holes in the bottom and the protective pads on the bottom of the tray let me put the set anywhere, it is very versatile. The galvanized steel should last a very, very long time, and the spangle pattern is quite attractive. This product adds a very nice accent in my kitchen. I am 100% satisfied with this product and would purchase again."

"I love this planter pot set. I put artificial plants in this and added a chalkboard sticker that says 'grow' to the middle pot. It looks so adorable in my kitchen," said another user.'

To find out more about Walford Home and its range of products, please visit the company's official website https://www.walfordhome.com.

Contact Name : Lawrence Barnes

Contact Phone: (984)464-2980

Contact Email: [email protected]

About WALFORD HOME

WALFORD HOME specializes in premium quality Home, Kitchen and Garden products designed exclusively by us to accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative in our distinctive farmhouse style.

SOURCE Walford Home

Related Links

https://www.walfordhome.com

