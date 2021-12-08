Farmhouse Deploys NFT Division

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse Inc. (OTCQB: FMHS) (the "Company"), announces the successful launch of its NFT division. Leveraging its established @420 Twitter with over 90k followers, the FMHS NFT division connects the cannabis and NFT industries through artist partnerships, NFT licensing and generative projects.

The initial @420 X Friends rollout https://twitter.com/420/status/1463235694982090754?s=20 features partnerships with recognized NFT artists including: desultor, Wizarco and Manny Marquez. These collaborations all have unique collections inspired by @420. In addition, the Company just deployed the smart contract, Discord and Twitter for SuperStrains.com which connects consumers with the top cannabis brands via NFTs.

"Farmhouse is always on the cutting-edge of innovation and we are helping to lead our industry into the future that web3 and NFTs will create," said Evan Horowitz, CEO of Farmhouse.

Follow @420 https://twitter.com/420 to stay up to date on the Company's latest NFT developments.

About Farmhouse, Inc.

Farmhouse has multiple divisions, including the WeedClub® Platform, a professional social platform, that enables professionals to connect, discover products and services to scale their businesses. The Company believes it has established itself as the trusted brand to connect the industry through the WeedClub® Platform and its @420 Twitter handle.

