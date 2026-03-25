FarmHouse Fresh Expands Boozy Beauty Line with Tequila-Infused Glowrita™ Polish

A tequila-infused body scrub tapping into beauty's sensorial, ingredient-driven trend

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh® is expanding its cocktail-inspired body care lineup with the launch of Blood Orange Glowrita™ Liquor-Infused Body Polish, arriving March 25.

The long-awaited margarita-inspired exfoliator blends U.S.-harvested sea salt with organic tequila from Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey.

FarmHouse Fresh's Blood Orange Glowrita Liquor-Infused Body Polish with Pantalones Organic Tequila

"When we developed this product, partnering with an organic tequila brand was a priority," said Gina Giambalvo-Glockler, Product Development Specialist at FarmHouse Fresh. "Pantalones shares a commitment to quality sourcing, including certified-organic blue Weber agave grown by multi-generational farmers, which made the collaboration a natural fit."

"At Pantalones, we've always believed great ingredients make all the difference," said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and Chairman of Pantalones Organic Tequila. "Working with FarmHouse Fresh felt like a natural fit, as they're a like-minded brand that shares our commitment to quality sourcing and giving back to communities."

The formula pairs U.S.-harvested sea salt, rice bran oil, antioxidant-rich astaxanthin (6,000x stronger than vitamin C), and FarmHouse Fresh-grown organic lemon balm extract with Pantalones Organic Tequila. Rich in agave essence, the tequila helps purify and refresh the skin while delivering a soft, refining effect.

Blood Orange Glowrita™ is the brand's first organic tequila infusion and the latest addition to its popular liquor-infused body polish collection, rounding out other favorites like Butter Rum®, Bourbon Bubbler® and Watermelon-Basil Vodkatini®. The Glowrita™ is also splashing into spa menus in hotels and resorts nationwide - such as Dollywood's Dreammore Resort, The Hotel Hershey, Margaritaville Resorts,The Houstonian Hotel and more - bringing an authentic celebratory and sensorial experience to FarmHouse Fresh's ever-popular niche of boozy Happy Hour Spa treatments, Bridal Party escapes, and Poolside Pedicures.

As with all FarmHouse Fresh® products, 10–15% of every purchase supports its nonprofit farm animal sanctuary in McKinney, Texas.

About Pantalones

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning super premium USDA-certified organic spirit crafted that celebrates having fun, doing good, and not taking life too seriously.

Launched in the U.S. to critical acclaim, Pantalones Organic Tequila has quickly become a standout, earning multiple prestigious awards, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Made from 100% organic blue Weber agave in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, each expression in the portfolio, Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo, offers a unique tasting experience marked by exceptional craftsmanship and organic practices.

Visit the website at www.pantalonestequila.com.

About FarmHouse Fresh®

FarmHouse Fresh® is a leader in fresh-grown skincare, residing in McKinney, Texas. The company's farm-to-table spa treatments are served through thousands of spas, hotels and luxury resorts worldwide, being named among the favorite spa brands in the U.S. for over a decade through American Spa Magazine's Professionals Choice Awards. The company focuses on growing fresh organic botanical extracts through sustainable hydroponic farming of microgreens. FarmHouse Fresh® is a favorite among celebrity makeup artists and their clients like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Reba McEntire, Lisa Kudrow, Jodie Foster and more.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the skincare headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary, verified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries to the highest level of care for critical animals. The company received the 2024 Heroes Award from the Texas Humane Legislation Network for their contribution to animal welfare in the state. Every skincare purchase made helps animals in need – customers can track the product batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly impacted. FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FarmHouse Fresh