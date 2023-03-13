Farmhouse Launches Mega Robot (Mutant Ape Yacht Club #30000) Cannabis Brand With Bronx Extracts

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse Inc. (OTCQB: FMHS) (the "Company") announced today the official launch of the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) #30000, "Mega Robot," brand of premium cannabis products in partnership with Bronx Extracts, a family owned and operated, whole-plant extraction company.

The Mega Robot brand is part of the Company's planned expansion into web3 by aligning cannabis brands with top digital collectible IP holders. Mega Robot cannabis products are available across multiple retail and delivery locations including Lakeside Remedy, Green Goddess, and Urbana in California.

"We're excited to usher in a new wave of cannabis companies that partner with NFT holders to develop brands that appeal to consumers and represent the web3 community. This is an extraordinary opportunity to generate authentic engagement and drive loyalty in our industry," said Evan Horowitz, CEO of Farmhouse.

Mega Robot is one of twelve of the rarest NFTs in the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) universe. Mega Robot is the first to consume the Mega Serum (previously sold for ~$5.8M) to transform their BAYC into a MAYC.

The licensing agreement represents the Company's ability to connect NFT holders with licensing opportunities with established cannabis brands. With over 100,000 Twitter followers and a network of over 5,000 cannabis professionals, the Company is positioned at the forefront of NFTs and cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

