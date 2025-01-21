Farmina Pet Foods Earns 2024 Business Insider Awards for Best Dry Cat Food and Best Small Dog Breed Food

Recognition spotlights Farmina as a leader in premium pet nutrition

REIDSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmina Pet Foods , known for its commitment to natural and scientifically backed pet nutrition, is proud to announce that two of its products have been recognized by Business Insider. The honors include Best Overall Dry Cat Food of 2024 for its N&D Ancestral Grain Lamb and Blueberry Recipe and Best Food for Small Dog Breeds of 2024 for its N&D Ancestral Grain Lamb and Blueberry Adult Mini Recipe .

These recognitions reflect Farmina's dedication to delivering premium, scientifically backed, nutritionally balanced recipes tailored to meet the unique needs of pets. Selected by Business Insider's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists after extensive research, the winning formulas were praised for their high-quality ingredients, adherence to the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) standards, and alignment with the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Global Nutrition Guidelines.

"At Farmina, we believe nutrition is the cornerstone of every pet's health, happiness, and longevity," said Loris Rinaldi, CEO of Farmina Pet Foods North America. "Being recognized by Business Insider is a tremendous honor and reflects our dedication to sourcing superior-quality ingredients that truly nourish pets. Our mission is to provide exceptional nutrition tailored to every pet's unique needs—whether it's a small dog with dietary sensitivities or a beloved cat. We strive to exceed expectations, delivering food that enhances pets' lives and strengthens the deep bonds that make them cherished members of the family."

Farmina is committed to supporting pet parents in providing the best care for their pets. Whether through our free, 24/7 Genius AI app —which offers personalized nutrition plans and expert answers to pet care questions supported by seasoned veterinarians—or personalized guidance from a pet health coach, we are here to help. For more information, visit www.farmina.com .

About Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods is a family-owned company that combines nature and science to create highly nutritious, all-natural, and scientifically validated pet food. With over 50 years of expertise, Farmina is dedicated to improving the well-being of pets by using carefully selected raw ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of dogs and cats. Guided by the philosophy of "Happy Pet, Happy You," Farmina ensures its products are free from GMOs, preserved using natural methods, and developed in collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Cornell University.

Farmina goes beyond nutrition by offering personalized services to pet parents, including expert nutritional consultations and tailored meal plans to support pets at every stage of life. Headquartered in Nola, Italy, with U.S. headquarters in Reidsville, NC, Farmina provides pet families with specialized food lines, such as Farmina Vet Life and Natural & Delicious, all designed to promote the health and happiness of pets.

Discover how Farmina can help make your pet a "Happy Pet" at www.farmina.com .

