Farmina Pet Foods Partners with Blue Ridge Humane Society (BRHS) for 4th Annual "Pup Crawl" to Support Pets and Families

Join the celebration on Saturday, December 7, as BRHS continues its mission to aid Western NC pets and families in need, including those affected by Hurricane Helene.

REIDSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmina Pet Foods , a global leader in natural pet nutrition, known for their N&D (Natural and Delicious), VetLife, and Team Breeder product lines, is proud to partner with the Blue Ridge Humane Society (BRHS) for the 4th Annual Historic 7th Avenue District Pup Crawl: The Paw-liday Edition—a community celebration supporting pets and families in need. This year's event takes on added significance, raising critical funds to aid Western North Carolina pet families and displaced animals affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"This year's event is about more than just community fun—it's about coming together to help our neighbors and their beloved pets recover from an incredibly challenging time," said Brian Bonsall, Head of Sales – PRO Channel – North America at Farmina. "As a company with deep roots in North Carolina, we're honored to partner with the Blue Ridge Humane Society to ensure that pet families impacted by Hurricane Helene receive the care and support they need, especially as we approach the holidays. Pets are family, and Farmina is committed to being there for our community every step of the way."

The Pup Crawl, taking place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, will bring pet lovers together in Hendersonville's vibrant Historic 7th Avenue District for an afternoon of fun, food, and fundraising. Participants can purchase "Pawsports" to visit dog-friendly food and beverage stops, earning stamps for a chance to win a grand prize.

"Pup Crawl is a fun and interactive event for dog owners, and we get to witness firsthand the bond between dogs and their owners at each stop," said BRHS Executive Director Angela Prodrick. "Not only can dog owners and their friends come out to help raise funds for our mission to save lives, it is an opportunity for the entire community to support these 7th Avenue businesses who are hosting events and donating treats following these difficult months of hurricane recovery on top of months of construction."

Pawsports Pricing:

$20 for one dog or $40 for two or more dogs (advance purchase through December 4 )

for one dog or for two or more dogs (advance purchase through ) $30 and $50 , respectively, if purchased at the event

Advance Pawsport Purchase: Blue Ridge Humane Society

Registration & Onsite Pickup: Southern Appalachian Brewery

What's Included:

Treats or giveaways for your pet at each stop

Unique pet-themed activities

A chance to win the grand prize

No dog? No problem! Human-only Pawsports are available for the same price, allowing you to collect stamps and join the fun while supporting a great cause.

Join us on December 7 to celebrate resilience, support local rescue pets, and help pet families rebuild after Hurricane Helene. If you're unable to attend, you can still support the Blue Ridge Humane Society's critical mission by making a direct donation at https://www.blueridgehumane.org/donate/ .

About Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods is a family-owned company that combines nature and science to create the most nutritious, all-natural, and scientifically validated pet food. With over 50 years of expertise, Farmina is dedicated to improving the well-being of pets by using carefully selected raw ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of dogs and cats. Guided by the philosophy of "Happy Pet, Happy You," Farmina ensures its products are free from GMOs, preserved using natural methods, and developed in collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Cornell University.

Farmina goes beyond nutrition by offering personalized services to pet parents, including expert nutritional consultations and tailored meal plans to support pets at every stage of life. With North American headquarters in Reidsville, NC, Farmina provides pet families with specialized food lines, such as Farmina Vet Life and Natural & Delicious, all designed to promote the health and happiness of pets.

Discover how Farmina can help make your pet a "Happy Pet" at www.farmina.com .

