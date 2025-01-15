Farmina Pet Foods Provides Over 50,000 Meals in Ongoing Support for Georgia Shelters and Families Affected by Hurricane Helene

Three months after the storm, Farmina delivers 6,217 pounds of premium pet food to aid displaced pets and their caregivers

REIDSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast, Farmina Pet Foods continues its efforts to support pets and shelters in the region. In Valdosta, Georgia, where caregivers and displaced animals are still grappling with the storm's aftermath, Farmina has pledged 6,217 pounds of its premium pet food to the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County (HSVL). This donation has provided over 50,000 meals, ensuring essential nutrition for pets during this challenging time.

The September 2024 hurricane caused widespread displacement across Georgia, overwhelming local shelters like HSVL, whose kennels were destroyed by the storm. In response, HSVL moved all dogs into foster homes and plans to begin rebuilding its kennels this spring. Farmina's donation of premium pet food will be distributed to foster families caring for displaced pets and will also support the cats and dogs still housed at HSVL's facility. These efforts will help ensure that animals receive the nutrition they need throughout this critical recovery period.

"We are incredibly grateful for Farmina's generous donation," said Julie Eames, Customer Service/Admin at HSVL. "This support makes a tremendous difference as we work to care for displaced pets, support foster families, and rebuild our kennels after Hurricane Helene. It's heartening to see organizations like Farmina stepping up to help pets and communities during such difficult times."

This donation reinforces Farmina's unwavering commitment to disaster relief. In partnership with the Blue Ridge Humane Society, Farmina helped raise over $15,000 to aid recovery efforts across the Southeast, providing critical support to displaced animals and their families. Initiatives like these reflect Farmina's mission to deliver lasting support in times of crisis.

"Hurricane Helene disrupted countless lives across the Southeast, and its effects are still being felt months later," said Loris Rinaldi, CEO of Farmina Pet Foods North America. "At Farmina, we believe pets are family, and we're committed to helping storm-impacted communities like Valdosta recover. Our donation reflects our dedication to providing meaningful support to pets and their caregivers during this challenging time. Beyond immediate relief, we offer long-term resources like Farmina Genius AI , available 24/7 to answer pet care questions, and our Genius Pet Care Program, designed to guide pet parents in managing their pets' health and well-being. Together, we're here to ensure pets and their families have the support they need every step of the way."

For more information about Farmina's disaster relief efforts or to learn how you can help support animal shelters in Valdosta, visit www.farmina.com .

About Farmina Pet Foods

Farmina Pet Foods is a family-owned company that combines nature and science to create the most nutritious, all-natural, and scientifically validated pet food. With over 50 years of expertise, Farmina is dedicated to improving the well-being of pets by using carefully selected raw ingredients that meet the nutritional needs of dogs and cats. Guided by the philosophy of "Happy Pet, Happy You," Farmina ensures its products are free from GMOs, preserved using natural methods, and developed in collaboration with leading research institutions, such as Cornell University.

Farmina goes beyond nutrition by offering personalized services to pet parents, including expert nutritional consultations and tailored meal plans to support pets at every stage of life. Headquartered in Nola, Italy, with U.S. headquarters in Reidsville, NC, Farmina provides pet families with specialized food lines, such as Farmina Vet Life and Natural & Delicious, all designed to promote the health and happiness of pets.

Discover how Farmina can help make your pet a "Happy Pet" at www.farmina.com .

