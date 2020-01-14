Farmland, commercial/industrial buildings to be offered at auction in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,172 acres of farmland and commercial/industrial property in Hancock County, just outside Indianapolis, will be offered in 24 tracts at auction March 4. The property will be marketed through a partnership of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company and Cushman & Wakefield.

The land adjoins the City of Greenfield at Meridian Road, just off U.S. 40, and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several buildings suitable for commercial or industrial use.

"The current owner determined this property doesn't fit with their needs, so they decided to sell it at auction," said R.D. Schrader, president of the Columbia City-based auction company. "We will offer the property in tracts, with farmland and commercial/industrial tracts offered separately. Bidders will be allowed to combine tracts to purchase just the parts that interest them," he said.

Schrader said the company's marketing efforts will target farmers, investors, 1031 tax exchange buyers, and developers at a local, regional and national level. "The main tract is a square mile, with frontage on four roads, so this will be attractive to a wide range of bidders," he said.

Schrader and Cushman & Wakefield personnel will be available to accommodate inspections for qualified bidders before the auction.

Individuals seeking additional information may call 800-451-2709 or visit www.schraderauction.com .

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland, commercial and industrial land, and other assets. Cushman & Wakefield is a global commercial real estate services firm.

