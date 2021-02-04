Farmland Investing Platform AcreTrader Sees 12x Growth in Investments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreTrader , the leading farmland investing platform that removes barriers to farmland ownership, today announced its 2020 growth and expansion, which includes quadrupling its investor pool and an increase in the total funds raised on the platform by 12 times. Additionally, AcreTrader has now accepted investors from 48 states, doubled its employee count, and confirmed 500 investor distributions in December of 2020 alone.

"2020 was tumultuous for our economy, and because of that, we've seen more investors seek out diverse investments beyond the traditional stock market," said Carter Malloy, CEO and founder of AcreTrader. "Farmland investing has historically seen low volatility in our evolving market, making it an attractive option for investors that are looking to diversify. We've built a qualified team of technologists and farm analysts that are constantly identifying opportunities in farmland, which keeps us deeply ingrained in the space alongside our customers and partners. We're eager to continue bridging the gap between farmers and investors in the years to come."

Farmland investments have generated over 11% average returns for the last 30 years with lower volatility than most other asset classes. While the global population and demand for food continues to increase, land supply is decreasing, with development removing roughly three acres per minute in the U.S. These dynamics have helped drive consistent, long-term appreciation of the asset class.

"Investing in farmland is a proven way to diversify your portfolio and hedge against inflation," said Bill Huck, who has participated in multiple farms via AcreTrader's platform. "Their team is unmatched when it comes to farmland investing knowledge, and they have helped me buy shares of quality farmland, which has helped me earn passive income. They take the headache out of this process, and I'm eager to continue building out my farmland portfolio with AcreTrader."

"As a farmer, a challenge we face can be adding land to our growing operation," said Jim Jackson, an apple grower working with AcreTrader. "What's unique about AcreTrader is they've helped me secure new land in my area to expand the orchard, without the hassle and logistics that typically go into raising funds. Their team is filled with people who have real agricultural experience, making the communication that much more seamless."

AcreTrader hired Cyril Jones, a product leader with more than 20 years of industry experience, as its new director of product development, and grew its total employee count by over 100% in 2020, with strategic hires across the company's farm sourcing and engineering teams.

AcreTrader is a farmland investing platform that removes traditional barriers to farmland ownership. The platform provides transparency, flexibility, and ease of use to people wanting to invest in farmland while handling all aspects of administration and property management, from insurance and accounting to working with local farmers and improving soil sustainability. AcreTrader has raised over $5 million in Venture Capital, with its seed round of funding led by RZC Investments and Revel Partners. The platform is currently available to accredited investors throughout the U.S.. For more details visit: https://www.acretrader.com .

