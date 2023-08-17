Farmland LP Launches $250M Third Fund Focused on Organic and Regenerative Agriculture

News provided by

Farmland LP

17 Aug, 2023, 16:06 ET

Industry's largest-ever fund for organic farmland conversions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland LP, the nation's preeminent fund manager specializing in organic farmland, today announced the launch of its $250M Vital Farmland III (Fund III), its third and largest fund to date. Fund III will extend Farmland LP's mission of transforming conventional farms into dynamic, sustainable, and organic operations, catering to the surging consumer demand for food products derived from organic and regeneratively farmed sources.

Continue Reading

Farmland LP currently manages over 16,000 acres with approximately $250M in assets under management (AUM). Fund III will allow investors to align compelling financial returns with measurable, positive environmental impact. The firm's previous funds have delivered strong performances; notably, Vital Farmland LP (Fund I) has since inception generated a net average after-tax return to original investors of 113%.

"Farmland LP's strategy is grounded in simplicity and effectiveness. We acquire conventional, chemical-dependent farms and reengineer them as models of organic and regenerative agriculture, thereby boosting cash flows and land values," said Craig Wichner, CEO of Farmland LP. "With our proven 14-year track record, we have demonstrated that converting low-margin, high-volume farmland into higher-margin organic alternatives generates substantial financial benefits while simultaneously promoting environmental stewardship."

"Driven by robust investor interest in high-performing, sustainability-focused farmland investments, Farmland LP continues to experience accelerated growth," remarked Tom Sullivan, Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Farmland LP. "Our new fund provides a unique opportunity for institutional and accredited individual investors to tap into this high-potential asset class, fostering regenerative farming practices that benefit our planet."

With greenwashing a growing concern in the farmland investment sector, Wichner added: "Investors are increasingly seeking verifiable claims of sustainability. Our commitment to Certified Organic standards and regenerative farming practices focused on soil health assures our investors that their capital is truly advancing sustainable agriculture."

About Farmland LP 

As a leader in the farmland investment sector, Farmland LP creates robust returns by transforming conventional farmland into thriving, sustainably managed organic farmland. Established in 2009, Farmland LP employs a distinctive, value-add commercial real estate approach to the $3.8 trillion farmland industry designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

To learn more and explore investing, contact [email protected] or visit www.FarmlandLP.com 

Contacts

The Totenberg Group
Jill Totenberg, 917-697-6900, [email protected]
Richard Mahony, 917-257-6811, [email protected]

SOURCE Farmland LP

