Farmland Partners Declares Quarterly Dividends for Common and Preferred Shares

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) ("the Company") announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share and per Class A Common OP unit. The dividends are payable on April 15, 2021, to stockholders and unit holders of record on April 1, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable on March 31, 2021, to holders of Series B Participating Preferred Stock of record on March 15, 2021.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 154,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for some of the factors that may cause such a difference. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

