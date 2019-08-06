Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (the "Company") today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ("FVA"), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2019, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (NYSE:FPIPRB) ("Series B Preferred Stock").

The FVA Factor and FVA amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2019 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/land0819.pdf.

Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2019 is 5.53%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 2.77% and an FVA Amount of $0.69.

The computation of these amounts appears at the end of this press release and will also be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 158,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Measurement of Aggregate FVA Amount Per 6% Series B Participating Preferred Share





2017 Land Values 2019 Land Values Portfolio State

Relative

Weighting

Applied in

Determining

FVA (1) Actual FVA

Value (2) Assigned

Baseline Value Actual FVA

Value (3) FVA Value

Relative to

August, 2017

Baseline Illinois

34.344 % $7,300 100.0 $7,280 -0.27 % California

19.265 % $8,700 100.0 $10,000 14.94 % South Carolina

6.892 % $3,000 100.0 $3,400 13.33 % North Carolina

6.695 % $4,450 100.0 $4,680 5.17 % Colorado

6.318 % $1,430 100.0 $1,570 9.79 % Arkansas

5.776 % $3,180 100.0 $3,320 4.40 % Nebraska

4.292 % $2,900 100.0 $2,850 -1.72 % Louisiana

4.275 % $3,000 100.0 $3,120 4.00 % Florida

3.580 % $5,700 100.0 $5,950 4.39 % Mississippi

2.037 % $2,500 100.0 $2,800 12.00 % Georgia

1.923 % $3,550 100.0 $3,470 -2.25 % Michigan

1.451 % $4,800 100.0 $4,960 3.33 % Texas

0.855 % $2,090 100.0 $2,120 1.44 % Virginia

0.752 % $4,350 100.0 $4,650 6.90 % South Dakota

0.696 % $2,180 100.0 $2,070 -5.05 % Kansas

0.484 % $1,850 100.0 $1,960 5.95 % Alabama

0.365 % $2,750 100.0 $3,100 12.73 %













Cumulative FVA



5.53 %













FVA Factor (50% of Cumulative FVA)

2.77 %













FVA Amount

$ 0.69





(1) Based on the total unaudited book value of our properties in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017. These will be the Weighting Factors for measurement of Cumulative FVA and the Premium Amount and will at no time change as it relates to the Series B Participating Preferred Stock.



(2) Represents the 2017 Land Values as published in the 2017 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State. Such values will remain constant for purposes of calculating the FVA Amount, notwithstanding any revisions to the 2017 Land Values in subsequent Land Value Reports.



(3) Represents the 2019 Land Values as published in the 2019 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State. Figures represent state-wide averages per the survey methodology, as defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

