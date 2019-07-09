Farmmi Appoints Eitan Neubauer as Senior Technology Consultant

LISHUI, China, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the appointment of Eitan Neubauer as a senior technology consultant. Mr. Neubauer serves as the CEO of the Israel-based Neubauer Agro-Business & Projects Company. He previously held the position of Counselor of Agriculture, Science and International Cooperation of the Israeli Embassy in China, and has considerable experience in trade management and agricultural technology.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "We continue to make excellent progress in our business growth and long-term development efforts. The appointment of Eitan Neubauer as a senior technology consultant reinforces our commitment to providing a strong commerce platform for our partners and customers, capable of supporting the required industrial structure, quality control and high-quality experience needed for further success. We remain committed to investing in support of ongoing technology innovation and the continuous drive to add new and improve existing capabilities to drive our further success."

Eitan Neubauer commented, "I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience and relationships to help Farmmi build new mutually beneficial co-operations with other leading parties in the agricultural industry. Farmmi has already developed an impressive, robust platform capable of sourcing a diverse array of geographical indication products and other agricultural products from the field to the table. Technology will remain the backbone of the Company's success given warehousing, distribution and overall quality control considerations, and the need to provide a robust online customer experience in order to standout."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.