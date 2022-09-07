Farmmi Continues North American Sales Expansion with Latest Order Complementing Growth in New Corn and Cotton Businesses

LISHUI, China, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced the Company is continuing its North American sales expansion with its latest order, complementing growth in the Company's new corn and cotton businesses. The order for Winter mushrooms and Camellia mushrooms will export to Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented "We are focused on driving growth as we leverage the strong platform we built in our core fungi business, with the significant new greenfield revenue opportunities we recently added in corn and cotton. These are all established, very large markets where our brand, logistics and supply chain expertise, warehousing and processing and fulfilment capabilities give Farmmi a meaningful competitive advantage. Food scarcity has increasingly been at the forefront of concerns for many of our customers as they work to secure much needed inventory during global drought conditions and continuing COVID concerns. Our team is doing a great job supporting this added demand and working closely with our customers to align with their expected growth over the coming quarters. We also continue to prioritize the geographic markets we are focusing our resources on, with North America remaining one of the highest growth potential markets for us after our domestic China market and the broader Asian market."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. In addition to its offline sales, Farmmi sells its products direct-to-consumer. For further information about the Company, please visit website.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.