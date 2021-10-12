Farmmi Healthcare Subsidiaries Receive International Certification

LISHUI, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced that two of its healthcare subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd.,, have received an international certification. The Lishui ShanGeng international certification is an important brand validation for successful domestic and international business, as it strengthens the premium and competitive advantage of Farmmi's products and validates the progress the Company is making in its health and wellness food products division.

The Lishui ShanGeng certification is enforced by the Lishui City ecological agriculture association, with third-party evaluation and certification. Inspectors are responsible for certifying testing and technical service institutions are in collaboration China and internationally. The certification provides validation of high-quality, branded agricultural products that meet strict organic agricultural products and geographical indication, pollution-free, and organic cultivation standards.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are proud to receive this important certification. It is an invaluable validation of our product quality and brand, which we believe will give us an added competitive advantage. For Farmmi, providing consumers with green, healthy and safe agricultural products is at the core of all the business decisions we make. We are excited to be able to leverage the prestigious Lishui ShanGeng certification given our mutual commitment to high quality, green products, as we continue to drive the company's market growth."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/

