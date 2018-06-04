Farmmi, Inc. Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Beijing Jiangqiao International Media Co, Ltd.

Pursuant to the Agreement, JQ Media is obligated to provide overall user interface design for the Company's new online store and to provide marketing and promotions services for the new products that the Company plans to sell. In addition, JQ Media is obligated to help the Company get access to the supply of 17 Tastes of China Products, and to assist with negotiation of supply agreements. The Company is obligated to pay RMB 300,000 to JQ Media for its services. The term of the Agreement is from May 15, 2018 to August 15, 2018.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Farmmi Inc. is proud to announce our strategic cooperation agreement with JQ Media. We are greatly impressed by the exceptional media capabilities of JQ Media and we believe our customers and shareholders will benefit from the increased visibility our products receive."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier and primarily processes and sells Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products. In addition, Farmmi Liangpin Market, the Company's ecommerce platform, provides an opportunity for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

About Beijing Jiangqiao International Media Co, Ltd.

Headquartered in Beijing, Beijing Jiangqiao International Media Co, Ltd. ("JQ Media") is an investment company specializing in the fields of film and television program planning and production. Since 2015, JQ Media has entered new media production areas and established strategic cooperative relations with Sohu, Tencent, Iqiyi, 360 Live and other mainstream network medias; and is involved in the investment and production of new media creative cultural products, including network film, network drama, animation production, app development and micro-channel public numbers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that JQ Media will perform its obligations under the Agreement and the cooperation with JQ Media will benefit the Company's customers and shareholders. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at:

Tina Xiao, President

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-inc-enters-into-strategic-cooperation-agreement-with-beijing-jiangqiao-international-media-co-ltd-300658388.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.