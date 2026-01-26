Farmmi, Inc. Establishes New U.S. Subsidiary to Focus on Digital Marketing Business

LISHUI, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) ("Farmmi" or the "Company"), today announced the establishment of a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Bluesage Marketing Inc, which will conduct marketing business. This marks the Company's latest strategic development and the first step in its entry into the AI-driven digital marketing industry.

Strategic Significance: The Leap from "Product Supply" to "Commercial Enablement"

The Company considers an entry into the digital marketing industry represents a milestone for Farmmi. It will extend the Company's business landscape from traditional supply chain services to the top of the value chain: brand building and customer acquisition.

Forging a New Growth Engine: Upon the integration of advanced AI and Big Data analytics technologies in its operations, Bluesage will be positioned to provide cross-border marketing solutions for its clients and contribute to the Company's overall profitability through digital services.

Building a Complete Ecosystem: The new business aims to connect "backend logistics fulfillment" with "frontend customer acquisition," and enhance the platform's customer stickiness and competitiveness with respect to customer acquisition.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, CEO of Farmmi, Inc., commented:

"The establishment of Bluesage Marketing Inc. marks Farmmi's U.S. operational expansion from downstream logistics services to a more complete supply chain system featuring 'Smart Logistics + Smart Marketing.' Through this strategic extension, we are hopeful that Farmmi will be able to provide global clients with end-to-end full-chain empowerment ranging from logistics to sales."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Farmmi, Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI ) is an agricultural products supplier, distributor and logistics service provider, with a focus on edible mushrooms (including shiitake and wood ear mushrooms) and other agricultural products. The Company distributes high-quality agricultural goods to the global markets primarily through its established distribution channels. For more information, please visit the Farmmi official website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such offers may only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future growth prospects are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to secure financing on favorable terms, customer order fulfillment, earnings volatility, exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to manage growth, the ability to generate revenue from business expansion and acquisitions, our ability to attract and retain qualified professionals, customer concentration, segment concentration, and other factors affecting the general economic conditions of the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Farmmi may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time in written or oral form, including in filings with the SEC and in reports to shareholders. Please note that all forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Farmmi, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-0578-82612876

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.