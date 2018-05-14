Farmmi, Inc. Exhibited Edible Mushroom Products at the 123rd China Import and Export Fair

The Canton Fair, established in 1957, has been held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China. The fair is a comprehensive international trading event. Up to the 122nd session, the accumulated export volume through the Canton Fair amounted to approximately USD 1.30 trillion.

Farmmi, Inc.'s exhibition booth at the 123rd Canton Fair was well attended, and highlighted the Company's clean and sanitary high-quality edible fungi products. The Company's products of Farmmi also attracted great interest from attendees from the United States, Canada, Bolivia, Spain, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and other countries.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We were thrilled with our reception at the Canton Fair and excited to see how popular our products were. We relished the opportunity to present our advanced quality control, online distribution platform, and extensive experience in the industry to international audience."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier and primarily processes and sells Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products. In addition, Farmmi Liangpin Market, the Company's ecommerce platform, provides an opportunity for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

