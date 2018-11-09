Farmmi, Inc. Organizes the 2019 National Tourism Alliance Forum

LISHUI, China, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that the Company organized the 2019 National Tourism Alliance Forum (the "Forum") in Lishui China on January 8, 2019.

The Forum was hosted by China Tourism Development Alliance (the "Alliance"). The Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000. The Forum focused on the 'tourism + new agricultural e-commerce' model. More than 400 representatives attended the Forum. They included officers from the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the China Convention and Exhibition Society, the China Tourism Automobile and Cruise Association, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana in China, Lishui Municipal People's Government, Liandu District People's Government, 10 member units of the Alliance, and major scenic landmarks in Lishui.

Mr. Liang Lin, Vice Executive Deputy Mayor of Lishui Municipal Committee, said, "Over the years, Lishui has actively endeavored to promote tourism and agricultural e-commerce. We are developing an innovative 'tourism + new agricultural e-commerce' model. Under this model, the tourism industry will help the e-commerce platform find and sell geographical indication agricultural products, and the e-commerce platform will promote local tourism resources for the tourism industry. FAMI is a large-scale enterprise in Lishui. It has successfully launched the Farmmi Liangpin Market, an agricultural e-commerce platform which can be connected with the tourism industry. This platform can be used to attract cooperation with the tourism industry by offering shared distribution channels for high-quality agricultural products. The Lishui Municipal Government plans to fully support the development of FAMI and promote the 'tourism + new agricultural e-commerce' model to the whole country."

Mr. Ruoqing Yin, President of the Alliance, commented, "The Alliance has 10 member units which cover nearly 10,000 members. The Forum provided these member units opportunities to connect with Lishui's local tourism resources and FAMI."

Ms. Liang Han, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, continued, "China's geographical indication agricultural products are high-quality agricultural products with history, culture and value, but previously there was no unified platform to fully present and promote them. We are building Farmmi Liangpin Market as such platform to connect the consumers who like geographical indication agricultural products with the producers and farmers who can provide such products. In addition, we plan to cooperate with the tourism industry to find and sell more geographical indication agricultural products and to promote local tourism resources. Our long term goal is to attract 1,000 suppliers suppling over 5,000 products."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier and primarily processes and sells Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products. In addition, Farmmi Liangpin Market, the Company's ecommerce platform, provides an opportunity for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

